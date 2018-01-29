‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date: Mark Harmon And Team To Welcome Guests, Pauley Perrette Reunites With Ex Co-Star

Many fans are now thrilled for the upcoming return of NCIS Season 15 after a brief hiatus. Despite the ceaseless cancelation rumors, the series executives previously claimed that there are numerous things to watch out for in the new episodes. Now, new spoilers suggest that there will be another addition to the ever-growing cast of the Mark Harmon-led series.

The 15th installment of the popular American action police procedural television series kicked off with the announcement that Maria Bello is going to become one of the show’s regular cast members. It was later confirmed that Patrick Labyorteaux, Joe Spano (FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell), and Robert Wagner Jr. (Anthony DiNozzo Sr.) will also appear in NCIS Season 15. Recently, CarterMatt shared that veteran actor Drew Carey will also guest in the popular show.

The news outlet reported that the 59-year-old game show host will take the role of retired Marine Sergeant John Ross. Drew Carey is predicted to appear in an early March episode. Prior to his NCIS Season 15 appearance, the Price Is Right host has worked with Pauley Perrette. For starters, the 48-year-old American actress previously played as Drew’s ladylove on The Drew Carey Show several years ago.

It remains to be seen if Marine Sergeant John Ross will be a friend or a foe to special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his team. However, NCIS Season 15 showrunners Frank Cardea and George Schenck hinted that avid followers would see him in a “powerful and heart-warming episode.”

“With the casting of John Ross, a retired Marine, we needed an actor who could play the outgoing, passionate side of the character but also the dark reality that he is still haunted from being a prisoner of war for many years.”

Meanwhile, an unnamed source previously told Radar Online that Mark Harmon is among the reasons behind the shocking exit of Pauley Perrette. The tipster claimed that the civil rights advocate got mad after Harmon brought his pit bulldog to the NCIS Season 15 set. It was reported that Pauley does not want to be around near Mark’s dog because she does not feel safe.

“When she said something, Mark and the execs fired back and refused to bend.”

The publication shared that Mark Harmon’s pet has previously bitten a crew member. The victim reportedly needed 16 stitches to close his wound. Despite this, the 66-year-old American actor still brings the dog whenever he is filming for NCIS Season 15.

“Pauley doesn’t agree with it. She doesn’t think it’s right for Mark to expose anyone else to a possible attack.”

While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that neither Mark Harmon nor Pauley Perrette has confirmed anything as of yet. Therefore, avid viewers of the NCIS Season 15 should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Catch the upcoming “Keep Your Friends Close” on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Stay tuned for more NCIS Season 15 spoilers, news, and updates!