‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Fans React To Cast Full Of Reality TV Alums

Big Brother’s celebrity edition is heavy on the reality TV. CBS has finally announced the “star-studded” cast of the network’s first-ever celebrity edition, but unless you are a reality TV fan you may be wondering who the celebrities are. With a cast lineup that includes Brandi Glanville, Mark McGrath, and, of course, Omarosa Manigault, almost every contestant on the 11-member Celebrity Big Brother cast has starred in a reality show in the past, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast includes four alums of Celebrity Apprentice: Omarosa Manigault, Mark McGrath (who was also on Celebrity Wife Swap, a guest judge on American Idol, and host of two Pussycat Dolls shows), Brandi Glanville (whose biggest claim to fame is her starring stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. Brandi and Keshia were actually on the same season of Celebrity Apprentice.

In addition, Dancing with the Stars alums Shannon Elizabeth, Metta World Peace, James Maslow, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chuck Liddell will also compete on Celebrity Big Brother.

Rounding out the cast is Ross Matthews (who is also a reality TV alum thanks to his stints on Celebrity Fit Club and as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race), and short–time Miss Universe Ariadna Gutierrez, the only person on the Celebrity Big Brother cast who has not starred in a reality show.

After the Celebrity Big Brother casting announcement was made, several superfans of the CBS franchise took to Twitter to post reaction. Bravo’s Andy Cohen, a diehard Big Brother fan, joked about Omarosa’s latest reality TV stint, while Survivor veteran Russell Hantz questioned who the celebrities are on the Celebrity Big Brother cast.

Hey, who likes recycling? Four former Celebrity Apprentice contestants and three ex-DWTS hoofers in new Celebrity Big Brother cast. https://t.co/yAZN0C1GhB — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) January 29, 2018

Because what else could Omorosa possibly do to follow up her important work in the White House but appear on Celebrity Big Brother? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 29, 2018

They should do a celebrity version of Celebrity Big Brother. — ????Joshua Malina???? (@JoshMalina) January 29, 2018

why is there no celebrities on celebrity big brother?? I’m so confused with this list so far! — Russell Hantz (@russellhantz) January 29, 2018

Of course, it’s no surprise that the Celebrity Big Brother cast features five Dancing with the Stars alums. Big Brother host Julie Chen previously told the Hollywood Reporter that fans shouldn’t expect a cast of Oscar winners, and she praised the team behind Dancing with the Star’ casting.

“Whoever casts Dancing with the Stars does an amazing job,” Chen told THR last fall. “They don’t always get all household names, but some people kind of reinvent themselves and suddenly I see that person all over the tabloids.”

Indeed, ABC executive Robert Mills confirmed on Twitter that the Dancing with the Stars casting director was also the casting director for Celebrity Big Brother.

As for who could have an edge on CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother competition, watch out for Brandi Glanville. The reality TV veteran previously competed on the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother. While she was eliminated fairly early from the U.K. competition, Brandi now knows the ropes and could have a bit of an edge in the U.S. Celebrity Big Brother game.

But Big Brother veteran Evel Dick Donato noted that the Celebrity Big Brother cast includes several superfans of the CBS franchise. While he says has been friends with Omarosa for 10 years, the Big Brother Season 8 champ has already predicted that he thinks Shannon Elizabeth will win the U.S. CBB game.

Shannon, Ross and Omarosa all are… Not sure about the others. But I know that all 3 of them have seen most, if not every BB season https://t.co/KMOsPX3xgQ — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 29, 2018

CBS’ first-ever Celebrity Big Brother edition kicks off Feb. 7 and will conclude Feb. 25. And unlike Celebrity Apprentice, this cast will not be playing for charity but instead a $250K jackpot and reality TV bragging rights.

Check out the Celebrity Big Brother casting announcement below.