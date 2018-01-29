‘Project Runway’ Star Heidi Klum Wears Her Lingerie At Grammys In Goth-Inspired, Sheer Black Lace Gown

Project Runway host and judge Heidi Klum went pure Goth at the Grammys this year. The supermodel took the LBD and went all out sexy for the music awards show.

She wore a sheer, black, lingerie-inspired, long-sleeved, high-neck gown with strappy black shoes, silver drop earrings, numerous rings on her fingers and a white rose to support #TimesUp on her right wrist.

According to the Daily Mail, her gown was designed by Lebanese designer label Ashi Studio, who also designed Carly B’s Grammy dress.

Although the 44-year-old made quite a statement, she did land on some worst dressed lists. The Daily Mail’s fashion critique put her on their worst list, citing that the pure sheerness of the gown took her from “sexy to tacky.”

“As one of the world’s most successful supermodels, there is little that Heidi Klum can’t pull off, however her see-through lace ensemble went from sexy to tacky thanks to its too-sheer design.”

Heidi was in fine style company, as Pink, Rhianna, and even Beyonce’s hat received poor marks. Yet, this is hardly the first time that Heidi Klum’s attire has been sharply criticized.

In July, the Inquisitr reported that Tim Gunn was interviewed on the Really Famous Podcast. On the podcast, the mentor, who coined the iconic phrase “make it work,” discussed each of the judges sharing stories. Tim Gunn expressed concern about the taste level of Heidi Klum’s attire.

“Heidi is challenging our credibility as a fashion show.”

The self-professed “truth sayer” wondered out loud to podcast host Kara Mayer Robinson whether “middle age is setting in” with the first German Victoria’s Secret runway model.

Continuing to discuss his Project Runway co-star, Gunn explained that now that the America’s Got Talent star is older, she could still dress edgy as she became older. He said that now that she is over 40, she doesn’t have to dress bland, yet he did share that she still needs to be more thoughtful of her personal attire. He explained there was a big spectrum between “being boring and a float on a parade.”

Many Project Runway fans may look at Heidi’s Grammy look and are reminded of a similar type of dress created by Season 15 designer Dexter Simmons. Simmons’ own Goth-inspired dress and leather jacket, which Zac Posen described as having shoulder pads that looked like “Mickey Mouse ears,” is what sent him home that episode.

The other judges criticized him for not having the model wear her own underwear under the dress, and that the designer did not take the time in the one-day challenge to create his own.

This year, the 60th Annual Grammy Awards returned to New York City, where they were held at Madison Square Garden. This was a venue change from Los Angeles, where the music awards show was most recently held at the Staples Center. James Corden was the host of this year’s show. Bruno Mars won big with both Record of the Year and Album of the Year.