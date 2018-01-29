‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Trouble Awaits Rick-Maya Marriage, Maybe Carter Should Be With Steffy

Rick and Maya have been enjoying their happy place for quite a while now, but that might end soon. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will be the center of a big storyline in the near future. Carter is going to come between them. However, fans suggest that maybe Carter should totally move on from Maya and end up with Steffy.

Rick (Jacob Young) and Maya’s (Karla Mosley) relationship has been put on the back burner while The Bold and the Beautiful focused on other storylines. But trouble is waiting to happen between them in the coming weeks. Spoilers via Soaps.com said that Carter is going to be a factor in Rick and Maya’s married life. A few weeks back, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) confessed to Maya that he misses her. He still has not moved on from his ex, and spoilers tease he would try to woo her again.

In a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, Lawrence Saint-Victor shared that he was pleased to know that Carter would come to the surface again. His history with Maya will be brought up again, but perhaps to set the stage that he should finally be moving on. Maya has clearly been over Carter. Rick and Maya’s relationship centered on Rick’s acceptance that Maya is a transgender, so The Bold and the Beautiful might receive flak if it destroys the solid couple. Still, a short problem would spice things up and test how strong the couple is.

Saint-Victor said that Carter is one of the best catches on The Bold and the Beautiful today—he’s rich, professional, and single. Some viewers suggest that he and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may be the next couple. Saint-Victor said it “makes sense” to have “Starter.” Their friendship goes a long way back, and Steffy could use a shoulder to cry on that is not Bill (Don Diamont). Liam (Scott Clifton) does not see himself back with Steffy after her betrayal, and she doesn’t want to be with Bill anyway.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.