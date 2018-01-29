Possible Plans For Brock Lesnar After ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Reigning WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is still one of the biggest superstars and draws in the WWE today. However, his contract is supposed to expire after WrestleMania 34 with the WWE having an option to extend it until August. The latest rumors have revealed the possible plans for Lesnar after WrestleMania 34.

As recapped by WWE.com, Lesnar successfully defended the WWE Universal championship at the Royal Rumble against Braun Strowman and Kane. “The Beast” is expected to defend the title at WrestleMania 34 with Roman Reigns as his likely challenger. It has been rumored for almost a year now that Reigns vs. Lesnar has been the plan at the biggest show of 2018.

With the contract of Lesnar expiring after WrestleMania 34, he is expected to drop the championship to Reigns. Despite that, the WWE has an option to extend his deal until August and Vince McMahon surely wants to hold on to Lesnar as long as possible. Lesnar is a big draw for the WWE and he has other options besides signing another contract.

In a recent appearance on TSN (h/t MMA Junkie), UFC president Dana White said that he believes Lesnar will fight inside the Octagon in 2018. Lesnar last fought at UFC 200, but he failed a drug test and he was suspended. However, a superfight with Jon Jones could be on the horizon, and it is a big-money fight that a lot of people want to see.

Brock Lesnar celebrates after retaining the WWE Universal Championship at the ‘Royal Rumble.’ WWE

But before that could happen, the WWE reportedly has plans for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 34. According to Cageside Seats, the WWE is interested in putting Lesnar in a feud against Bobby Lashley, an MMA star in his own right and a former WWE superstar. Lashley is currently a free agent, and he is expected to sign with the WWE.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Wrestling Inc.) reports that Lashley has been in talks with the WWE and New Japan Pro Wrestling regarding a deal. However, the WWE seems to have the upper hand and they are close to an agreement. It should be noted that Lashley left the WWE in 2008 on bad terms, but all is good at the present time.

Meltzer also noted that Lesnar always knows what the plans are for him ahead of time. It is one of his perks as one of the highest-paid WWE superstars on the roster. Meltzer added that Lesnar is not aware of a potential feud with Lashley after WrestleMania 34 at the moment. Nevertheless, Lesnar vs. Lashley is a dream match for many and it could be happening soon.

Bobby Lashley was with the WWE from 2004 to 2008 wherein he was a two-time ECW champion and a former United States champion. Lashley went on to become a bigger star for Impact Wrestling while also compiling an impressive 15-2 MMA record. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar has been the WWE Universal champion for almost a year and it’s time for him to move on to other things.