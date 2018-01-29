WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments On ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Debut & WWE Career Plans

After surprising the WWE fans at the end of the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey gave comments regarding her big debut in professional wrestling and her deal. The former UFC women’s champion was a speculative pick to win the Royal Rumble match for many fans, but instead, she helped close out the show with an early WrestleMania 34 promo. With that said, it has fans wondering about what Rousey’s involvement will be with the WWE after tonight.

As ESPN reported on Sunday night, Rousey has signed with the WWE and it appears based on their official report with Rousey’s comments that this isn’t just a one-match sort of deal. Some fans were of the belief that the mixed martial arts superstar would be part of a UFC “Four Horsewomen” vs. WWE “Four Horsewomen” tag team match, and maybe a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 at most. However, it looks like Rousey will be giving more than that to the company based on her recent remarks that she made to ESPN‘s Ramona Shelburne.

Rousey said the following of her signing with the WWE.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

The former UFC Womens’ Bantamweight Champion added this with regards to her appearance on Sunday night.

“I don’t have words at all. I’m like — this is the most overstimulated I’ve ever been in my life and… I’m just, like I’m still processing it.” “I’m so happy and I don’t have words for it — and I usually have words for everything; this never happened before.”

Earlier this past week, Rousey had downplayed any possibility of an appearance at the WWE’s RoyalRumble event this weekend to help keep the surprise going. After the pay-per-view had concluded, there were photos that surfaced online which showed Triple H proudly snapping shots with his phone camera as Rousey was talking to the media on stage.

The MMA star turned WWE star spoke with Shelburne in the arena following the big event and said she couldn’t find the words to describe how it felt. Rousey also appeared in another exclusive video clip on ESPN‘s Twitter (below) talking about wanting former UFC boss Dana White to come check out a WWE show. Rousey believes White would realize what all the fuss is about with the WWE when he comes to see it in person.

“It’s so different when you’re actually there experiencing it. I got him to say he’d come to a show with me someday…It’s gonna be like bring your kid to school day. I can’t wait to show him why I love it so much.”

Ronda Rousey won't say she's retired from MMA, and she plans on helping Dana White catch the WWE bug. pic.twitter.com/MFJyJzq5KV — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2018

When asked if she is retired from MMA, Rousey wouldn’t give a firm answer either way, which leaves the door open, similar to fellow WWE and UFC star Brock Lesnar. Rousey told Shelburne, “All I know is I really want to devote 100 percent of my time to wrestling right now.” She added, “I wouldn’t doubt myself doing anything,” when asked if she might head back to UFC if there was a fight that interested her several years from now.

In terms of her WWE arrival, there have been numerous rumors regarding who Ronda Rousey might face at WWE’s WrestleMania 34. The top choice seems to be Charlotte Flair, based on her history as one of the best current women’s champions. Add to that, the fact that Asuka, a Raw roster member, won Sunday’s women’s Rumble match, and it seems to point to Rousey fighting the SmackDown champion at Mania. Flair tweeted out a message after the in-ring confrontation from the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

The @WWE Women’s division is where EVERY woman in sports and entertainment wants to be. Congratulations to every woman in the #RoyalRumble Match and @WWEAsuka for her victory. And as for @RondaRousey…. #ToBeTheWoman — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey vs. the athletic SmackDown women’s champ Charlotte Flair has the best billing for a WrestleMania 34 card, while Asuka will probably be taking on Raw champion Alexa Bliss to capture her first main roster title. Either way, it’s hard to argue against the fact that Ronda Rousey is going to be a huge boost to the WWE going forward. She’s already making headlines on ESPN and elsewhere and has yet to wrestle a single match.