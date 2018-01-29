WWE News: Ronda Rousey Comments On ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Debut & WWE Career Plans

After surprising the WWE fans at the end of the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey gave comments regarding her big debut in professional wrestling and her deal. The former UFC women’s champion was a speculative pick to win the Royal Rumble match for many fans, but instead, she helped close out the show with an early WrestleMania 34 promo. With that said, it has fans wondering about what Rousey’s involvement will be with the WWE after tonight.

As ESPN reported on Sunday night, Rousey has signed with the WWE and it appears based on their official report with Rousey’s comments that this isn’t just a one-match sort of deal. Some fans were of the belief that the mixed martial arts superstar would be part of a UFC “Four Horsewomen” vs. WWE “Four Horsewomen” tag team match, and maybe a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 at most. However, it looks like Rousey will be giving more than that to the company based on her recent remarks that she made to Ramona Shelburne.

Rousey said of her signing with the WWE:

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.'”

The former UFC Womens’ Bantamweight Champion added with regards to her appearance on Sunday night:

“I don’t have words at all. I’m like — this is the most overstimulated I’ve ever been in my life and… I’m just, like I’m still processing it. “I’m so happy and I don’t have words for it — and I usually have words for everything; this never happened before.”

Earlier this past week, Rousey had downplayed any possibility of an appearance at the WWE’s RoyalRumble event this weekend to help keep the surprise going. After the pay-per-view had concluded, there were photos that surfaced online which showed Triple H snapping shots with his phone camera as Rousey was talking to the media on stage.

There have been numerous rumors regarding who Ronda Rousey might face at WWE’s WrestleMania 34. The top choice seems to be Charlotte Flair, based on her history as one of the best current women’s champions. Add to that, the fact that Asuka, a Raw roster member, won Sunday’s women’s Rumble match, and it seems to point to Rousey fighting the SmackDown champion at Mania.

The @WWE Women’s division is where EVERY woman in sports and entertainment wants to be. Congratulations to every woman in the #RoyalRumble Match and @WWEAsuka for her victory. And as for @RondaRousey…. #ToBeTheWoman — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey vs. the athletic SmackDown women’s champ Charlotte Flair has the best billing for a WrestleMania 34 card, while Asuka will probably be taking on Raw champion Alexa Bliss to capture her first main roster title. Either way, it’s hard to argue against the fact that Ronda Rousey is going to be a huge boost to the WWE going forward. She’s already making headlines on ESPN and elsewhere and has yet to wrestle a single match.