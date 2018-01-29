Ronda Rousey’s Contract Details With WWE Revealed, ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Was Just The Beginning

Ronda Rousey made a surprise entry into the WWE arena on Sunday night after the conclusion of women’s Royal Rumble 2018 match. Rousey confronted the Rumble winner Asuka, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte. Rousey pointed to the WrestleMania sign and then offered to shake hands with Asuka who denied the offer.

Ronda Rousey again pointed at the WrestleMania sign hanging in the rafters before walking out of the ring. She then went on to shake hands with Stephanie McMahon before exiting the arena. The Ronda Rousey’s debut in WWE at the Royal Rumble 2018 was one of the most shocking moments of the night. While earlier rumors did hint her participation in the Rumble, no one expected her to walk in the ring after the match concluded.

New reports suggest the Ronda Rousey has signed a contract with WWE. As reported by the ESPN, Ronda Rousey has signed a contract with WWE as a full-time professional wrestler. Rousey clarified that this was not a publicity stunt or a one-time thing and WWE would be her first priority for the next several years. This does suggest the Ronda Rousey and WWE have finally agreed on mutual terms.

The rumors of Ronda Rousey joining WWE have been doing rounds for quite some time. Rousey first had a brush with WWE during WrestleMania 31 when Rock pulled her from the crowd into the ring, and she tossed Triple H as well as Stephanie McMahon out of the ring. She was later spotted at a couple of other WWE events.

During the Mae Young Classic, Ronda Rousey was seen with fellow MMA fighter Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke being confronted by Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. This incident triggered rumors of “Four Horsewomen” match with the addition of Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler to the mix. Rousey was also seen in the audience in Las Vegas supporting fellow MMA veteran Baszler.

Ronda Rousey is an iconic name in the world of MMA with some unbelievable wins under her belt. She won her first three amateur MMA fights in under a minute and her first 12 professional fights were also one-sided. She eventually went on to become the women’s bantamweight champion. Rousey is considered as one of the most renowned MMA fighters.

With Ronda Rousey debuting on the Royal Rumble 2018 and becoming a full-time wrestler with WWE, it would be interesting to see who will be her first target. The WWE women’s division has come a long way, addition of Rousey will only consolidate the fan base and result in more exciting matches.