Actress and United Nations special envoy Angelina Jolie shared a heartbreaking message with everyone during her visit to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. Angelina, who was recently in news for her highly publicized split with Brad Pitt, brought her daughters Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt as the Academy award-winning actress visited the families living in Za’atari, Jordan. Moreover, this is not Shiloh’s first trip with her mother. In 2015, Angelina brought Shiloh along with her to Turkey to honor Refugee Day.

During Angelina Jolie’s latest visit to Jordan, she called on for a political solution to end these crises as according to the Tomb Raider movie actress, the “humanitarian aid” is not a solution for a long time, reports USA Today.

After meeting with refugee families and teenage girls in a U.N.- run community program, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife shared that it is heartbreaking to come back to Jordan and witness the trauma which everyone is facing. Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt reportedly met with young Syrian girls in the camp.

“It is heartbreaking to return to Jordan and witness the levels of hardship and trauma among Syrian refugees as this war enters its eighth year.”

Angelina noted that the United Nations refugees received only half of the requested funding for the Syrian crisis last year and only 7 percent of what was requested this year.

Angelina Jolie, accompanied on the trip by daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, speaks with a young Syrian refugee boy outside his home in Zaatari refugee camp, Jordan. Ivor Prickett / UNHCR via Getty Images

However, the actress praised the hospitality of the host country and stated that she is proud of their strength but added that “a viable political settlement is the only way to create the conditions for Syrians to be able to return to their homes, to end the human suffering and the strain on host countries.”

Apparently, this is not Angelina’s first visit to the refugee camp in Jordan. Back in 2016, she called on to all the world leaders to come up with a solution that would eradicate Syrian crises. During her visit to Azraq refugee camp in Jordan, she met with refugees, who shared their daily struggle to move on with their lives.

However, many wondered about Jolie’s daughter’s presence at such an event. On bringing her daughters along with her, Angelina Jolie was quoted by United Nations Refugee Agency as responding with the following.

“My daughters Zahara and Shiloh asked to come with me today. They’ve spent time today speaking and playing with children their own age who have been forced from their homes, whose family members have been killed or have disappeared, and who are struggling with trauma and illness, but who at the end of the day are just children, with the same hopes and rights as children in any other nation.”

This was Angelina’s third visit to the Za’atari refugee camp. The Za’atari refugee camp is located 6.2 miles east of Mafraq and was first opened on July 28, 2012, to host Syrians fleeing from their homeland as the outcome of the ongoing Syrian Civil War. In March 2015, the camp’s population was estimated at 83,000 refugees and according to reports, Jordan hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees out of which more than 78,000 are currently living in Za’atari.