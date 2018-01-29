WWE News: Ronda Rousey Shocks The World And Makes Her WWE Debut At The ‘Royal Rumble’

At the end of the night on Sunday, the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble winner stood in the ring with the two WWE champions, but something even bigger was coming. Thirty women stepped into the ring and 29 of them were eliminated with only Asuka standing tall as the winner of the huge match, but the world stood in shock at what happened next. Some strange music filled the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut.

Asuka put on an incredibly impressive performance and stood tall as the overall winner, but she had a big decision to make. Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair entered the ring so Asuka could select who she would face at WrestleMania 34.

The Royal Rumble winner looked back and forth at the two champions and looked at the sign for the iconic event. Before she could actually reveal her decision, she was interrupted by some strange entrance music and a TitanTron video showcasing the name of none other than Ronda Rousey.

Yes, the former MMA legend had entered a WWE arena yet again, but it didn’t look like she was there just for an appearance this time around.

As reported by ESPN, Ronda Rousey has now signed a full-time contract with WWE which means the years of rumors have finally come true.

UFC’s Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. pic.twitter.com/ZeGZeSnwHZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2018

Rousey was sporting a T-shirt honoring the late Rowdy Roddy Piper, and she entered the ring to face off with three of the best women in wrestling today. She looked at the two champions and Asuka before extending her hand to shake that of the Royal Rumble winner.

As Asuka reaches out, she just slaps Rousey’s hand away and receives a smile from the former MMA fighter. Ronda Rousey then points to the WrestleMania sign as her music starts up, and she leaves the ring with a big smile on her face.

Asuka didn’t get to make her selection as to who she wanted to face at WrestleMania 34, but that will come soon enough. The world was shocked by all that transpired tonight at the Royal Rumble, but WWE knew how to take it one step past all of that. The rumors have finally come true and Ronda Rousey is now a full-time superstar, but who will she go after first?