First ‘Soulcalibur VI’ Characters Revealed, Roster Grows With Grøh

Bandai Namco has confirmed the first few characters of the Soulcalibur VI roster, and the list includes one new fighter. Fans of Nightmare, Kilik, and Xianghua can rest easy, as they are all returning in SCVI. Although a release date has yet to be announced, the publisher continues to assure that the game is on track to make its debut in 2018.

Grøh is the first brand new character to be revealed for Soulcalibur VI, and he’s shaping up to be a brash, sword-wielding menace based on the early footage shown in the latest trailer. The newcomer is referred to as the “The Agent in Black” in the video, and his backstory is shrouded in a bit of mystery. As explained in a post on the official PlayStation blog, Grøh has a lot of secrets. He comes equipped with secret fighting techniques, and he’s on a secret mission connected to a secret “Aval Organization.” What we do know is that he sounds almost robotic when talking about “exterminating” his enemies. And, he can activate a dark, glowing red energy in his eye that’s seemingly connected to his sword somehow to deal massive damage to his foes.

Watch Bandai Namco’s most recent official trailer for Soulcalibur VI to get a sneak peek at how these characters will look when the game is released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.

A demo of Soulcalibur VI was publicly available at EVO Japan this weekend, as well. Gameplay footage of the demo was published by a French YouTuber, and the video can be viewed below.