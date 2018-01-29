Nicole Kidman, The Emerald Goddess, Wears Magnificent Green Sheer Dress To Artios Award

The legendary actress Nicole Kidman has graced the Artios casting awards with unsurpassed elegance and beauty. As reported by In Style, she was donning a breathtaking see-through emerald green dress. She made the event all the more spectacular and brought it a touch of brilliance that is indeed priceless.

Events such as this are often a thing of speculation in the world of fashion as people analyze the outfits sported by the attending celebrities. As always, Nicole Kidman did not disappoint; ever stunning, she emphasized the uncharacteristic yet brilliant choice of garment by going simple on makeup with soft pink lipstick, accentuating the dress. This made sure that the dress itself was shown off properly, being the star of the ensemble creating a visual feast for fashionistas and devotees alike.

The Beverly Hills event was a smash and Nicole Kidman’s extraordinary sheer, green lace dress definitely made a statement. The Erdom Spring 2018 dress provided a signature that Nicole Kidman delivered as only she could. The long sleeves, high collar, and lace peplum were among some of the many enviable features of her exquisite dress.

Coupled with her recent dazzling appearance, receiving credit and an award at the 2018 Golden Globes for best supporting actress for her performance in Big Little Lies, she has been capturing the red carpet spotlight of late, a trend that is likely to continue. After all, Nicole Kidman has a rich history of being an exemplar of fashion as she has thrilled the world in her previous red carpet appearances. For instance, according to Us Weekly, the yellow Dior dress by Galliano in which she was adorned at the Oscar awards in 1997 was unforgettable. It was as epic as it was glamorous and has stood the test of time. Her green lace dress at the Artios Awards was no less stunning, and serves as a gentle reminder of her unparalleled magnificence. There is much to look forward to.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The dress, while the focus of much attention across the world, is only a part of the whole. Nicole Kidman commanded the dress, and made the Artios Awards an event to die for.