WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For Men’s And Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches

On Sunday night, WWE made history with two huge battle royals at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and here are all the details of the entries and eliminations for both the men and the women. The first match of the two that took place was that with 30 men competing for a main event spot at WrestleMania 34. The final match of the night was the women’s Royal Rumble, and it certainly delivered in nostalgic and iconic fashion.
There were some other matches on the card this evening, but the fans in Philadelphia were there for the two big ones. It was the first time ever that the women of the wrestling world were able to compete in a Royal Rumble strictly for them, and they all made the most of it.
Both matches saw some big-time debuts and a number of old-school returns which showed that the past WWE superstars still had it. The women’s battle royal had more returns than that of the men’s match, but it was so much fun all the way around.
As recapped by the official website of WWE, here is the full order of all entries and eliminations for both matches. Both winners will have world title matches at WrestleMania 34 in early April.
Men’s Royal Rumble
2018 Order of Entries
1.) Rusev
2.) Finn Balor
3.) Rhyno
4.) Baron Corbin
5.) Heath Slater
6.) Elias
7.) Andrade Cien Almas – NXT Champion
8.) Bray Wyatt
9.) Big E
10.) Tye Dillinger – Attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens – Zayn took spot
11.) Sheamus
12.) Xavier Woods
13.) Apollo Crews
14.) Shinsuke Nakamura
15.) Cesaro
16.) Kofi Kingston
17.) Jinder Mahal
18.) Seth Rollins
19.) “Woken” Matt Hardy
20.) John Cena
21.) The Hurricane
22.) Aiden English
23.) Adam Cole
24.) Randy Orton
25.) Titus O’Neil
26.) The Miz
27.) Rey Mysterio
28.) Roman Reigns
29.) Goldust
30.) Dolph Ziggler
2018 Order of Eliminations
1.) Rhyno by Corbin
2.) Corbin by Balor
3.) Sheamus by Slater
4.) Slater by Wyatt
5.) Zayn by Nakamura
6.) Crews by Cesaro
7.) Woods by Mahal
8.) Big E by Mahal
9.) Cesaro by Rollins
10.) Mahal by Kingston
11.) Kingston by Almas
12.) Rusev by Wyatt and Hardy
13.) Hardby by Wyatt
14.) Wyatt by Hardy
15.) Elias by Cena
16.) The Hurricane by Cena
17.) English by Balor
18.) Almas by Orton
19.) Cole by Mysterio
20.) O’Neil by Reigns
21.) Miz by Reigns and Rollins
22.) Rollins by Reigns
23.) Goldust by Ziggler
24.) Ziggler by Balor
25.) Orton by Reigns
26.) Mysterio by Balor
FINAL FOUR – Cena, Reigns, Balor, Nakamura
27.) Balor by Cena
28.) Cena by Nakamura
29.) Reigns by Nakamura
WINNER – Shinsuke Nakamura
Women’s Royal Rumble
2018 Order of Entries
1.) Sasha Banks
2.) Becky Lynch
3.) Sarah Logan
4.) Mandy Rose
5.) Lita
6.) Kairi Sane
7.) Tamina
8.) Dana Brooke
9.) Torrie Wilson
10.) Sonya Deville
11.) Liv Morgan
12.) Molly Holly
13.) Lana
14.) Michelle McCool
15.) Ruby Riott
16.) Vickie Guerrero
17.) Carmella
18.) Natalya
19.) Kelly Kelly
20.) Naomi
21.) Jacqueline
22.) Nia Jax
23.) Ember Moon
24.) Beth Phoenix
25.) Asuka
26.) Mickie James
27.) Nikki Bella
28.) Brie Bella
29.) Bayley
30.) Triah Stratus
2018 Order of Eliminations
1.) Rose by Lita
2.) Tamina by Lita
3.) Lita by Lynch
4.) Sane by Brooke
5.) Brooke by Wilson
6.) Wilson by Deville
7.) Logan by Holly
8.) Deville by McCool
9.) Logan by McCool
10.) Holly by McCool
11.) Lana by McCool
12.) Guerrero by McCool, Banks, Lynch, Riott
13.) McCool by Natalya
14.) Lynch by Riott
15.) Jacqueline by Jax
16.) Kelly Kelly by Jax
17.) Riott by Jax
18.) Naomi by Jax
19.) Phoenix by Natalya
20.) Moon by Asuka
21.) Carmella by Nikki Bella
22.) James by Stratus
23.) Jax by the Bella’s, Asuka, Stratus, Bayley, Banks
24.) Bayley by Banks
25.) Natalya by Stratus
26.) Stratus by Banks
FINAL FOUR – Asuka, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Sasha Banks
27.) Banks by The Bella Twins
28.) Brie Bella by Nikki Bella
29.) Nikki Bella by Asuka
Winner – Asuka
Wrestling fans have to agree that this year’s Royal Rumble was extremely enjoyable and a great way to start out the 2018 pay-per-view schedule. Both the men’s and women’s matches delivered in so many ways and now, you know the order of all entries and eliminations to keep for your records. The action was truly fantastic and the returning superstars in both matches really kept things that much more enjoyable.