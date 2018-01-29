WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For Men’s And Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Matches

On Sunday night, WWE made history with two huge battle royals at the 2018 Royal Rumble, and here are all the details of the entries and eliminations for both the men and the women. The first match of the two that took place was that with 30 men competing for a main event spot at WrestleMania 34. The final match of the night was the women’s Royal Rumble, and it certainly delivered in nostalgic and iconic fashion.

There were some other matches on the card this evening, but the fans in Philadelphia were there for the two big ones. It was the first time ever that the women of the wrestling world were able to compete in a Royal Rumble strictly for them, and they all made the most of it.

Both matches saw some big-time debuts and a number of old-school returns which showed that the past WWE superstars still had it. The women’s battle royal had more returns than that of the men’s match, but it was so much fun all the way around.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, here is the full order of all entries and eliminations for both matches. Both winners will have world title matches at WrestleMania 34 in early April.

WWE

Men’s Royal Rumble

2018 Order of Entries

1.) Rusev

2.) Finn Balor

3.) Rhyno

4.) Baron Corbin

5.) Heath Slater

6.) Elias

7.) Andrade Cien Almas – NXT Champion

8.) Bray Wyatt

9.) Big E

10.) Tye Dillinger – Attacked by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens – Zayn took spot

11.) Sheamus

12.) Xavier Woods

13.) Apollo Crews

14.) Shinsuke Nakamura

15.) Cesaro

16.) Kofi Kingston

17.) Jinder Mahal

18.) Seth Rollins

19.) “Woken” Matt Hardy

20.) John Cena

21.) The Hurricane

22.) Aiden English

23.) Adam Cole

24.) Randy Orton

25.) Titus O’Neil

26.) The Miz

27.) Rey Mysterio

28.) Roman Reigns

29.) Goldust

30.) Dolph Ziggler

2018 Order of Eliminations

1.) Rhyno by Corbin

2.) Corbin by Balor

3.) Sheamus by Slater

4.) Slater by Wyatt

5.) Zayn by Nakamura

6.) Crews by Cesaro

7.) Woods by Mahal

8.) Big E by Mahal

9.) Cesaro by Rollins

10.) Mahal by Kingston

11.) Kingston by Almas

12.) Rusev by Wyatt and Hardy

13.) Hardby by Wyatt

14.) Wyatt by Hardy

15.) Elias by Cena

16.) The Hurricane by Cena

17.) English by Balor

18.) Almas by Orton

19.) Cole by Mysterio

20.) O’Neil by Reigns

21.) Miz by Reigns and Rollins

22.) Rollins by Reigns

23.) Goldust by Ziggler

24.) Ziggler by Balor

25.) Orton by Reigns

26.) Mysterio by Balor

FINAL FOUR – Cena, Reigns, Balor, Nakamura

27.) Balor by Cena

28.) Cena by Nakamura

29.) Reigns by Nakamura

WINNER – Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Royal Rumble

2018 Order of Entries

1.) Sasha Banks

2.) Becky Lynch

3.) Sarah Logan

4.) Mandy Rose

5.) Lita

6.) Kairi Sane

7.) Tamina

8.) Dana Brooke

9.) Torrie Wilson

10.) Sonya Deville

11.) Liv Morgan

12.) Molly Holly

13.) Lana

14.) Michelle McCool

15.) Ruby Riott

16.) Vickie Guerrero

17.) Carmella

18.) Natalya

19.) Kelly Kelly

20.) Naomi

21.) Jacqueline

22.) Nia Jax

23.) Ember Moon

24.) Beth Phoenix

25.) Asuka

26.) Mickie James

27.) Nikki Bella

28.) Brie Bella

29.) Bayley

30.) Triah Stratus

2018 Order of Eliminations

1.) Rose by Lita

2.) Tamina by Lita

3.) Lita by Lynch

4.) Sane by Brooke

5.) Brooke by Wilson

6.) Wilson by Deville

7.) Logan by Holly

8.) Deville by McCool

9.) Logan by McCool

10.) Holly by McCool

11.) Lana by McCool

12.) Guerrero by McCool, Banks, Lynch, Riott

13.) McCool by Natalya

14.) Lynch by Riott

15.) Jacqueline by Jax

16.) Kelly Kelly by Jax

17.) Riott by Jax

18.) Naomi by Jax

19.) Phoenix by Natalya

20.) Moon by Asuka

21.) Carmella by Nikki Bella

22.) James by Stratus

23.) Jax by the Bella’s, Asuka, Stratus, Bayley, Banks

24.) Bayley by Banks

25.) Natalya by Stratus

26.) Stratus by Banks

FINAL FOUR – Asuka, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Sasha Banks

27.) Banks by The Bella Twins

28.) Brie Bella by Nikki Bella

29.) Nikki Bella by Asuka

Winner – Asuka

Wrestling fans have to agree that this year’s Royal Rumble was extremely enjoyable and a great way to start out the 2018 pay-per-view schedule. Both the men’s and women’s matches delivered in so many ways and now, you know the order of all entries and eliminations to keep for your records. The action was truly fantastic and the returning superstars in both matches really kept things that much more enjoyable.