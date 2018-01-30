‘The Good Doctor’ Rating: Daniel Dae Kim Drops ‘Hawaii Five-0’ To Re-Create Korean Drama With Freddie Highmore

Daniel Dae Kim is mostly known for his role as Chin Ho Kelly in Hawaii Five-0 and Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost. However, the actor has now expanded his brand and has been using most of his time working behind the scenes, as an executive producer on the breakout hit, The Good Doctor. The ABC medical-drama television series stars former child star, Freddie Highmore.

The Good Doctor is based on the 2013 award-winning South Korean series of the same name. Daniel Dae Kim revealed that he already knew about the show when he was still a part of Hawaii Five-0. After he officially cut ties with the CBS police procedural drama series, the 49-year-old Korean American actor finally shifted his focus to re-create the Korean drama.

Daniel Dae Kim then bought the rights through his production company and The Good Doctor eventually landed on ABC’s lap. Although fans are used to seeing him working as an actor, the star now executive produces the freshman ABC series.

Even though The Good Doctor is well-received by viewers, drawing in a whopping 9.5 million viewers and a 1.7 18-49 rating just last Monday, Daniel Dae Kim shared that the development process wasn’t that easy.

“There [are] so many different stages,” the former Hawaii Five-0 star revealed. “Getting a script bought by the network, then getting a pilot made, and having that pilot go to series, and then when that series gets on the air, having people watch it.”

Despite the hurdles, Daniel Dae Kim’s perseverance to bring the South Korean series to American television finally paid off when it got a time slot in ABC.

The actor shared that what he loves most about The Good Doctor is its unusual main character. Shaun Murphy, portrayed by Freddie Highmore, is a surgical resident with autism and savant syndrome. However, despite his condition, he is extremely good at his job that made viewers love him instantly.

Freddie Highmore started his career at a very young age. The English actor has starred in several movies like Finding Neverland, August Rush, and Almost Friends. Although he is already 25 years old and is now the lead actor in The Good Doctor, Freddie will always be known for his starring role in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

The Good Doctor airs on Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. on ABC.