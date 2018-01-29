‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Spoilers: ‘CBB US’ Cast Reveal During Grammys Proves Insider Houseguest Leak Was Hoax

Last week, fans of the Big Brother franchise were abuzz with excitement after a self-proclaimed insider allegedly leaked a “confirmed” list of CBB US houseguests on Twitter. The complete list of stars entering the Celebrity Big Brother house for its inaugural season has now been officially announced and none of those “confirmed” by the so-called insider are taking part. This indicates the Twitter houseguest leak was a hoax that trolled many fans of the reality show.

In commercial breaks during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS revealed that Apprentice villain and former Trump White House aide Omarosa, Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, Cosby kid Keshia Knight Pulliam, American Pie’s Shannon Elizabeth, basketball legend Metta World Peace, actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, James Maslow known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush, crooner Mark McGrath, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Chuck Liddell, Ariadna Guitierrez who was mistakenly announced to be Miss Universe 2015 by Steve Harvey, and funny man Ross Mathews make up the CBB US houseguest roster.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the alleged “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities entering the CBB US house according to the @JulieBBInsider post included MTV’s Johnny Bananas, reality star Tiffany Pollard, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, athlete Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke, American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman, and singer Lance Bass.

Not long after the hoax tweet had made its way around the Web, Lance, Andrea, and Sammi each announced they were not part of the lineup despite the so-called “confirmed” cast leak. In addition, Brody’s schedule, which he released on Twitter, did not jive with the CBB US timeline.

#CBBUS

Shannon Elizabeth

Ross Mathews

Brandi Glanville

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Metta World Peace

Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez

James Maslow

Marissa Jaret Winouker

Mark McGrath

Omarosa Manigualt

Chuck Liddell — EvelDick (@EvelDick) January 29, 2018

Earlier Sunday, prior to the official CBB US houseguest announcement, Terrell also denied being part of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, reports the Inquisitr.

As previously reported by the Inqusitr days ago, Matt Iseman and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, both named on the “confirmed” cast list, took to social media and teased CBB US fans, implying they were definitely entering the Celebrity Big Brother house this season.

So, now that the official Celebrity Big Brother cast announcement has been made, fans of the series can sit back and look forward to the CBB US premiere taking place in just 10 days.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.