Mariah Carey Weight Loss: Diva Shows Off New Body Transformation And Her New Man

Mariah Carey has always been known for her enviable curves and she is definitely not one to shy away from flaunting them. So when the diva dropped 25 pounds, after being body-shamed for a long time, she made sure that everyone will see her hard work. The “Heartbreaker” singer showed off her impressive body transformation at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys party, arriving hand-in-hand with her new man.

The 47-year-old singer and songwriter arrived at the exclusive event in New York with her much-younger boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. In a true Mariah Carey fashion, the star grabbed all attention when she strutted in a sparkly outfit that fitted her like a glove.

Despite arriving at the party with a very good-looking young man, all eyes were on Mariah Carey. The “Always Be My Baby” singer’s skin-tight blue dress did not only flaunt her ample cleavage, but her much slimmer figure as well.

Although Mariah Carey never really stopped wearing her usual revealing outfits, the songstress surprised everyone that she had undergone weight loss surgery last year. The star had gastric sleeve surgery that helped her achieve a new figure.

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that Mariah Carey was “happy with this new chapter in her life,” and noted that her successful weight loss surgery made her feel great. Judging by her latest appearance, the diva certainly looked even more confident than she was before.

Mariah Carey first showed off her new body transformation when she cheerfully greeted her Instagram followers during the holidays. “Hey, you guys! I just wanna say thank you so much for all the kind words about my new song ‘The Star,'” she said in the short Instagram clip, wearing a little black dress. “First of all, I’m sending all my love and all my good energy your way and can’t wait for Christmas.”

Following her respiratory infection in November, Mariah Carey appears to be happy and healthy in the recent event. The chart-topper was all-smiles as she paraded with her man at the exclusive party. The diva and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka hooked up after Mariah’s failed engagement with billionaire James Packer.