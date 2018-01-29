Shemar Moore Arrives To Grammy Awards With A Famous Date, Who Is The Lucky Lady?

On Sunday, January 28, Shemar Moore brought a beautiful date to the Grammy Awards. All Shemar’s fans and followers wanted to know the identity of the woman that he brought to the award ceremony as his date.

According to Extra, Moore, 47, posed for red carpet pictures with the stunning Quantico actress Anabelle Acosta, which sparked rumors that the couple is dating. Shemar revealed he would be presenting the SZA’s performance at the show. He was pumped about Elton John and Aleissa Cara, before stating that it was going to be a great night.

The S.W.A.T. star told E Online about how the unexpected way his romance with Anabelle started. He wrote an email to Acosta but didn’t think she would respond. He decided to do it on a whim, just in case she would want to go to the Grammy Awards as his date. A few days went by and then, she responded. He was thrilled that she agreed to be his date.

Shemar said that they are just getting to know each other and they just want to have fun. He made it clear that he adores her and if it goes beyond that, great. If not, he’s that he’s happy he took a chance.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Moore said that before he sent the email to Anabelle, they had never met.

“I wrote [the email] just knowing there’s no way she’s going to hit me back… But I went back to my creative writing classes, I got my mama in my head, ‘Show respect,’ and I was a poet. Poetry in these fingertips! I wrote a little something something, and I just waited… A few days went by, and then bam!”

Shemar said that when she replied, she said that she heard he was looking for her. She told him to watch himself. He said he loved her response. Then, he said to the camera, look at her, she’s gorgeous.

Acosta said that last year she presented at the Latin Grammy Awards and it was a stressful experience. She didn’t get the chance to enjoy the event. However, this year, she gets to watch the show and not have the stress of presenting any awards.

Moore insisted he won’t be “the tan George Clooney” and wait until later in life to get married and start a family. He admitted he had butterflies in his stomach about introducing SZA’s performance.

Shemar said that if he can get through the teleprompter, it will be a great night. He added that after the ceremony he and Anabelle Acosta would be attending the after party.

The former Criminal Minds star has been vocal about his desire to find the woman of his dreams and start a family. He believes that the perfect woman is out there, just waiting to meet him.

The Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden Sunday, January 28 at 7:30/6:30 p.m.