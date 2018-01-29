WWE Rumors: Former Champion To Miss ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ & ‘Mixed Match Challenge’

When Sunday night’s Royal Rumble 2018 event takes place, one former champion won’t be part of the event. The big pay-per-view will go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with a stacked card that features two different Royal Rumble matches. One of those will be the historic first-ever women’s edition of the match and it will be missing one of the longest-tenured stars in WWE’s history. Here are the latest details on which of the women’s division member won’t be in the big match Sunday night.

In a report on Sunday from Bleacher Report‘s Rob Blanchette, it was indicated that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle said that Alicia Fox will be absent from the Royal Rumble 2018. The Raw women’s division member is set to miss the event due to an injury. Fox is a former WWE Divas Champion and considered the “longest-tenured” performer in WWE’s history. She’ll not only be absent from the big pay-per-view and historic women’s match, but Fox is also set to miss the remainder of the upcoming Mixed Match Challenge. Fox had been partnered with Goldust who is now due to be assigned a brand new female tag team partner.

One of the WWE ‘Raw’ superstars won’t be part of tonight’s historic ‘Royal Rumble’ match. WWE

It’s unknown who that mystery partner will be and also unknown if this means someone “special” was assigned to replace Fox in the Royal Rumble match. As of this report, a total of 17 women’s superstars were confirmed as participants in the 30-woman match. Fox was not on that list, and there were 13 other spots remaining for potential surprise competitors to show up for the match. She joins fellow roster member and friend Paige who has to miss the match due to an injury.

While Fox hasn’t been a major figure in any of the storylines lately, she was featured in the ring during the big announcement of the match by Stephanie McMahon. She’s also one of the women’s roster members who has been with the WWE through the “Divas” era into the newer “women’s revolution.” It’s likely Alicia Fox’s fans are going to miss her in this match as she’s been one of the longtime members of WWE’s roster and was probably looking forward to appearing in this historic match.