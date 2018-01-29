Easter Egg-Stravaganza Returns With New Honey Bee Scavenger Hunt At 2018 Epcot Flower & Garden Festival

One of the greatest times of the year at Walt Disney World is the spring and the biggest reason is that there is so much added fun to be had at Epcot. Beginning on Feb. 28, 2018, the Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival will begin and will run all the way through May 28. There will be beautiful flowers, great food, and some amazing games to enjoy which will include the Easter Egg-stravaganza and a brand new scavenger hunt.

Guests visiting Epcot during those three months will be able to enjoy all sorts of additional fun along with the shows, attractions, and food. It is quite a busy time at Walt Disney World, though, as Spring Breaks take place and so does Easter, but that holiday also brings more enjoyment.

The always popular Easter Egg-stravaganza is returning to Epcot this year as reported by WDW Magic, and a brand new scavenger hunt will debut as well. The Easter Egg Hunt is one that many guests love to take part in, and it even comes with some special prizes for those that complete it.

Now, the scavenger hunts won’t run for the entire duration of the Flower & Garden Festival which means you will have a more limited window to play.

The Easter Egg-stravaganza will be available for guests for guests to participate in for just a couple of weeks from March 16 through April 1. Guests can look for Disney character Easter Eggs hidden all around the park and mark their locations on the map.

Maps and stickers will cost $5.99 plus tax each and they can be purchased at:

World Traveler

Disney Trader

Pin Central

Upon completion of your Easter Egg Hunt, take your finished map to World Traveler and you will be rewarded with a prize.

Now, guests don’t have to worry about the fun ending once they find all of the big Disney eggs as there is a second game this year. It is called Spike’s Pollen Nation Exploration and guests will join Spike the bee to trace his pollination around Epcot’s World Showcase countries.

Guests looking to enjoy this scavenger hunt can pick up a map and its stickers for $5.99 plus tax at the Port of Entry. From there, they need to look for Spike all around the different gardens out for the festival. Once you have found all of his locations, bring the map back for another prize.

There are always a lot of fun things to do at Walt Disney World, but they are constantly giving additional games and events to enjoy. The Epcot Flower and Garden Festival begins in just one month and it will bring beauty, education, and great food to guests visiting during that time. Now, those heading there in March of 2018 will also be able to enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt and a brand new scavenger hunt which is good for all ages.