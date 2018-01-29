Danielle Stislicki: Almost One Million People Touched By Story Of Missing Woman Who Vanished Over A Year Ago

Farmington Hills, Michigan, woman Danielle Stislicki vanished more than a year ago, but her family, friends, and supporters have not given up hope she will be found. One Facebook page is dedicated to this mission and continues to get the word out about Danielle and her plight. To date, almost a million people have been to the social media page and no doubt touched by the missing woman’s mysterious story.

According to the Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page, a message originally posted back in October is being pinned to the top of the page’s timeline because it had reached almost 950,000 people and shared more than 22,000 times.

The post notes that it would be “amazing to see it reach a million people!” and asks those who have been moved by Danielle’s disappearance to spread the word about her case. The post offers key information about Danielle and images important to investigators working on her vanishing.

Recently, there has been no new information released by police regarding the investigation into Danielle’s disappearance.

Just months ago, Floyd Galloway Jr., a person of interest in Danielle’s case, was sentenced in an unrelated case. Galloway, 30, took a plea deal and will spend from 16 to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping and assaulting a female jogger, according to CBS Detroit. In exchange for his plea, a charge that involved attempted murder was dropped.

The jogger attack for which Galloway has been sentenced took place in September 2016, only three months before Danielle disappeared without a trace after leaving her workplace. CBS Detroit reports that the jogger was on a Hines Park bike path when Galloway attacked her by strangling and punching her before dragging her into a nearby wooded area. She was able to escape his grasp as he demanded sex and attempted to strip her of her clothing.

Authorities have announced publicly that DNA in the jogger attack matched a sample that was found in relation to Danielle’s case.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked. He has yet to be charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found; thus, authorities announced that her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. Also, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,940, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,940.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.