Charlotte Flair Spoils Surprise WWE ‘Royal Rumble’ Entrant

The Royal Rumble is underway, and fans are excited about the possible surprise entrants for both the men’s and women’s matches. Two people who are not going to be in the match are both the Raw and SmackDown Live women’s champions, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Both were interviewed during the Royal Rumble kickoff show, and stated that they want to be a part of history and compete in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. However, both Bliss and Charlotte will be sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see who will compete against them at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During Charlotte’s interview, she stated that she wanted to be a part of the match so much that she would be willing to become an entrant just for the sake of competing against Bliss at WrestleMania and becoming both Raw and SmackDown Live Women’s Champion. Charlotte also stated that she is willing to take on anyone who is scheduled to be in the match. In addition, she wants to end the winning streak of Asuka. Charlotte was then asked about what people she would want to win the match. One of the names she stated was Nikki Bella, who was not publicly announced to be in the match yet, spoiling her surprise entrance.

Charlotte explained that the reason why Nikki Bella’s name was chosen is due to unfinished business with her during their heated rivalry for the Diva’s Championship. During this time, Charlotte was just getting acclimated to the main roster, debuting during the advent of the Women’s Evolution. Charlotte was experiencing a dominant reign as Diva’s Champion, winning it at Survivor Series from AJ Lee on November 23, 2014. Charlotte would dethrone Nikki after 301 days at Night of Champions on September 20, 2015.

Following Night of Champions, Charlotte would be the next person to dominate the women’s division. After being Diva’s Champion, the title would go back to the Women’s Championship, after a six-year absence. The winner would be determined at WrestleMania 32 in a triple threat match between Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks. Charlotte would continue her reign, until losing against Sasha Banks at Raw on July 25, 2016.