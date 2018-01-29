Charles Manson: Legal Battle Delays Burial Of Cult Leader’s Remains

Charles Manson died on November 19, 2017. However, an ongoing legal battle has delayed the infamous cult leader’s burial. At this time, a total of four separate individuals have claimed rights to Manson’s estate and his remains. The proceedings have also been delayed amid questions about the proper venue.

In 1971, Charles Manson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for his part in the brutal deaths of nine people. He was originally sentenced to death. However, his sentence was commuted to life in prison when California abolished capital punishment.

Manson’s conviction and imprisonment remain a point of interest, as authorities were unable to prove that the cult leader committed any murders. However, the former cult leader was convicted of murder because he was instrumental in persuading members of the Manson family to kill.

As reported by the Washington Times, Charles Manson’s potential heirs include longtime penpal Michael Channels, alleged sons Michael Brunner and Matthew Lentz, and alleged grandson Jason Freeman.

Michael Channels claims he has possession of the only legal copy of Charles Manson’s will. Although authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the document, it does appoint Channels as the executor of the former cult leader’s estate and names him as the sole beneficiary.

Michael Brunner, who is the son of Manson family member Mary Brunner, claims Charles Manson is his biological father. However, it is unclear whether Brunner has undergone a paternity test.

Matthew Lentz claims his mother was impregnated by Charles Manson at a party in Wisconsin. A document, which was filed with the Kern County coroner, appears to be a will signed by Manson. Although the document names Lentz as Manson’s “one living child,” the authenticity of the document is being questioned.

Lentz’s claim on Charles Manson’s estate is also in danger of being denied, as he missed at least two hearings and failed to file required documents in a timely fashion.

Late last week, Jason Freeman, who claims he is Manson’s biological grandson, stepped forward to assert his claim on Manson’s estate and his remains. As reported by New York Post, Freeman said his father was the son of Charles Manson and his first wife.

Authorities have questioned whether Charles Manson actually had a legally binding will. A number of witnesses, including several Corcoran Prison guards, confirmed that Manson vehemently denied having any surviving children or grandchildren.

Late last week, L.A. County Superior Court Judge David Cowan ruled that Los Angeles is the proper venue for the hearings pertaining to Charles Manson’s estate. However, the cases pertaining to the former cult leader’s remains will be moved to a different county — which will be determined at a later date.