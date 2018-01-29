Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga In Humiliating Naked Ad-Like Posters Ahead Of Grammys — Who’s Behind Them?

The images of a naked Miley Cyrus and nude Lady Gaga that mysteriously showed up ahead of the Grammys are jaw-dropping when you happen upon them on the street, according to reports. The very risque pictures were turned into some rather demeaning ads by a street artist called Sabo. According to IJR, this street artist had a message to convey.

The street artist Sabo became well known after his rendition of Ted Cruz went viral during the 2016 presidential campaign. Sabo depicted Cruz all ripped in muscles and sporting an array of tattoos with a butt hanging out of his mouth.

You can view the posters that Sabo created for street art using the separate pictures of Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga here on Sabo’s Unsavoryagents Twitter Page.

According to Billboard, these posters look like advertisements for the Grammy Awards at first glance. Once you eye them for a moment you realize they are “far more pornographic than would be allowed by any true ad.” The Hollywood Reporter blocked out portions of the images in the photos of the posters, which can be seen here.

The photographer, Terry Richardson, who took the picture of Miley Cyrus that Sabo used, was once accused of sexually harassing several models. With these posters in tow, Sabo set out early Saturday morning and put these Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga creations around Hollywood, in some very hard to reach places, reports Billboard.

Evan Agostini / AP Images

As you can see on Sabo’s Twitter page, from what the street artist has posted, he is not happy that the “news outlets refuse to run with these images because they are deemed to be ‘tasteless.'” He also tweets that he was paid $50,000 by the “country’s largest ad agency” to put these posters of Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus in an area where people on the right would be sure to see them. Sabo tweets,

I WAS PAID $50,000 BY THE COUNTRIES LARGEST AD AGENCY TO PUT OUT THESE GRAMMY POSTERS OF MILEY CYRUS & LADY GAGA WHERE THEY WOULD BE SEEN BY PEOPLE ON THE RIGHT. IN DOING SO I PRODUCED MILLIONS OF UNIQUE IMPRESSIONS THAT WOULD NOT HAVE OTHERWISE HAPPENED. "UNSAVORY-ADVERTISING 😉 — unsavoryagents (@unsavoryagents) January 28, 2018

These fake ad-like posters that were created by Sabo contain the network’s logo along with a mention of the Grammys. Each street art poster has the hashtag #WeAllKnew. This stems back to Harvey Weinstein’s fall from grace in Hollywood which seemed to open the floodgates for many in Hollywood to step up and point fingers at their alleged perpetrators. Many in Hollywood are accused today of turning a blind eye to Weinstein and his behaviors, which is what #WeAllKnew is allegedly referring to.

Evan Agostini / AP Images

Sabo is believed to be behind the street posters that mysteriously showed up around Los Angeles back in December that showed Meryl Streep and Harvey Weinstein together with the title “She Knew.” Just before the Grammy Awards, the same type of mysterious posters showed up depicting Miley Cyrus naked in one and Lady Gaga in her birthday suit in the other and “#WeAllKnew” on both.

Street artist Sabo has been behind the “She knew” posters featuring Meryl Streep and Harvey Weinstein that mysteriously appeared around Los Angeles. #TMS7 pic.twitter.com/DBVKeUYzgi — The Morning Show (@morningshowon7) December 22, 2017

These posters, which are in reference to the powerful men in Hollywood who harassed women, are shaming those who knew about it and said nothing, cites IJR. Some of the posters also contain a logo of “Long Live Music.”