President Donald Trump is racist against black people more than half of all Americans believe, with two in five voters agreeing his biasness is strongly shown.

Despite recently declaring to reporters he is the “least racist person you will ever interview,” a Washington Post/ABC News polls finds most respondents feel differently, with 52 percent of them overall agreeing that Trump harbors a biasness that is apparent.

Researchers noted that roughly 80 percent of black and democrats respondents both saw Trump as being racist, versus just 20 percent of republicans.

Roughly two in three Hispanic voters also agreed that the president exudes a bias attitude where blacks are concerned.

The poll of 1,005 adults was conducted soon after Trump caused a stir by referring to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting at the White House over immigration.

Most recent polls haven’t been kind to Trump, with a recent Quinnipiac University poll finding that Trump “lacks “moral leadership,” and most voters don’t consider him to have a positive influence on children.

In all, 67 percent of voters agreed Trump does not have a positive influence on children, even as nine in 10 respondents said they think a president should.

With the exception of Republicans, pollsters found voters across most all demographics— gender, education, age and racial group— agree Trump falls short in the role model department, while on the question of if he provides “moral leadership” 63 percent of the 1,245 respondents said no compared to just 29 percent who said he does.

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

On the question of if Trump’s White House antics have left them “embarrassed,” 53 percent of respondents said yes against just 27 percent of voters who say they are proud to have him as president.

“For President Donald Trump, it’s a troubling trifecta: Stagnant approval numbers, low grades on most character traits and the reality that if parents are looking for someone their kids should emulate, that person is not residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Overall, Trump’s approval rating now stands at just 36 percent with 58 percent of voters expressing disapproval of his job performance, marking the seventh consecutive month his approval numbers have fallen below 40 percent.