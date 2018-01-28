Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin May Go On Double Date With Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk After Parents’ Approval

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin made their dating life public in Hollywood right after Gwyneth Paltrow announced her engagement to Brad Falchuk. Because there have been rumors that Gwyneth was jealous of Chris Martin dating, it makes sense that he would have delayed making his dating life public. But now that the famous “conscious uncoupling” couple has finally moved on, a double date to show that they are all civil and happy for each other may not be far off in the future.

Shakespeare in Love actress announced her engagement in the new year to Brad Falchuk, the creator of Glee. While he has been in her life for a few years now, they decided to take the leap into marriage.

“For the first time, I feel like I’m in an adult relationship that is sometimes very uncomfortable — because he sort of demands a certain level of intimacy and communication that I haven’t been held to before,” Gwyneth wrote according to Newsday. “[…] I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

And it looks like Chris Martin has taken the same approach to life as well. As soon as his ex-wife went public with her engagement, he immediately started being seen with Fifty Shades Freed actress in Hollywood, walking on the beach and eating out at a members-only club. In fact, the word on the street is that he also may be looking to walk down the aisle.

“Chris says a relationship has never felt so easy – he thinks she’s the coolest girl and has already told her he loves her,” the source revealed. “[Dakota]’s said they’ve already talked about the possibility of getting married next year — they just want to see how they go traveling together for Chris’ tour first before they jump in too fast.”

But before he pops the question to Dakota, it looks like he wants to make sure that his ex-wife, with whom he still has an intimate relationship with, is happy with his choice. The latest news is that Chris Martin is looking to make time for Gwyneth to meet his 28-year-old lover.

“It was only a matter of time until they’d meet and Chris has already started suggesting an introduction,” a source told Daily Mail. “It’s a slightly intimidating situation for Dakota — she’s over a decade younger than Chris and Gwyneth — and her friends have joked that’s it’s like preparing to meet your mother-in-law for the first time.”

Things are about to get really busy for Dakota Johnson. The final installment of Fifty Shades is getting released in the cinemas across the nation next month, which means that she will be on the press tour with Jamie Dornan to make sure that the seats are filled.