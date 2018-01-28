Sean Hannity And Tucker Carlson Rule Ratings Despite PR Problems

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson may be facing a lot of backlash, but their ratings this past week shows that they certainly aren’t turning off Fox News viewers. When averaging ratings at Showbuzz Daily, Sean Hannity averaged 3.78 million viewers this week, and Tucker Carlson averaged 3.46 million. It’s quite clear that calls for boycotts of both of their shows have not worked.

As the New York Post reports, many thought that Sean Hannity had been kicked off Twitter since his account posted the message, “Form Submission 1649.” Then, page visitors were getting a message that his Twitter page doesn’t exist. However, his account did go back up.

Meanwhile, Hannity spent much of the week dealing with conspiracy theories against Donald Trump and the American Public. As Politico reported, Hannity told his audience that the constitutional violations in this country are severe and that “actors” are abusing the tools of intelligence we give them to protect this country.

As Fox Insider noted, Sean Hannity also reported (on Wednesday’s show) that the Department of justice has started to recover missing text messages between FBI Agent Peter Strzok (someone seen as huge Trump hater) and his mistress, Lisa Page

Tucker Carlson upset people with his comments on immigration. Rob Kim / Getty Images

Tucker Carlson didn’t talk about conspiracies as much as Sean Hannity. Instead, he dealt with the immigration issue almost every night. As seen on Fox Insider, Tucker forced back on the idea that Donald Trump’s immigration play was somehow “racist.” As the article notes, the President’s proposal would offer a path to citizenship for 1.8 million DREAMers while calling for $25 million in funding for a border wall and security.

Bill Kristol, the editor of the Weekly Standard, is one of the people who believe that Carlson’s rants on immigration are “close to racism.” The Washington Post quotes him as saying that Tucker has been dumbing down his audience and stirring people’s thoughts in an unhealthy way. Carlson did invite Kristol, his former boss, to come on the show and explain himself.

With Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech coming up this week, you can be certain that not only will Hannity and Carlson defend Trump, but they’ll earn more backlash for doing so. As long as the backlash continues to ensure high ratings, Hannity and Carlson should be fine.