Watch Grammys 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

The entertainment world will be under the spotlight as music fans get ready to watch Grammys 2018 live streaming online and on TV on Sunday night. Many of the biggest stars in a variety of music genres will be out to celebrate those who have been nominated and will win awards at the latest Grammy Awards show. Among the top nominees are Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, and SZA. With James Corden set to host and plenty of great performers lined up, it should be another exciting edition of the show. Here’s the latest Grammy Awards 2018 preview with odds for winners, start time, channel, and how to watch the Grammys 2018 show live streaming online.

Ahead of tonight’s 60th edition of the annual Grammy Awards, no musician garnered more nominations than hip-hop star Jay-Z. The rapper released a surprise album 4:44 in 2017 which received critical acclaim. That gave Jay-Z a total of eight nominations for tonight’s show, besting fellow hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar’s seven. Lamar also released a highly-praised album Damn last year, which will compete with Jay-Z in several categories. Also high up amongst nominees is Bruno Mars with six, as well as Khalid, NO I.D., SZA, and Childish Gambino. Each of these performers has five nominations for tonight’s ceremony.

Tonight we honored entrepreneur and 21-time GRAMMY winner Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter (@S_C_) with the 2018 GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Award at the #PreGRAMMYGala presented by the #RecordingAcademy and @CliveDavis! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kejvMR2TQh — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

The latest Grammy winner odds via Paddy Power currently show Kendrick Lamar as the overall favorite to win the “Album of the Year” award. Lamar’s DAMN is listed as the 4 to 7 favorite to defeat Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic (7/2) and Jay-Z’s 4:44 (4/1) for the Album of the Year. Childish Gambino’s “Awaken, My Love!” is the longshot at 10 to 1 with Lorde’s Melodrama just ahead of him at 6 to 1 odds.

In the “Best New Artist” category, Alessia Cara leads all nominees at 4 to 7 odds with SZA just behind her at 4 to 1 and Khali at 6 to 1. Julia Michaels is an 8 to 1 favorite while Lil Uzi Vert is the 10 to 1 longshot in the category. Elsewhere, the odds for “Song of the Year” favor 1-800-273-8255 by Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, while the track Despacito by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber is a 13 to 8 contender in second place amongst the five nominees. Jay-Z’s 4:44 (5/1), Bruno Mars’ That’s What I Like (9/1), and Issues by Julia Michaels (12/1) round out the category.

Over the past 60 years, we've celebrated how music unites and inspires fans around the world and across generations! ???? ???? Tonight at the #GRAMMYs we will continue to honored music’s ability to shape culture! ???? #LongLiveMusic pic.twitter.com/W186jXYVwA — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) January 28, 2018

Fans will be eager to see if the odds-on favorites to win end up being tonight’s Grammy winners. The 2018 edition of the Grammy Awards will begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday night. Fans can catch the live televised awards ceremony on their CBS affiliate channel. Live streaming is available through CBS All-Access subscription service which is available free for a one-week trial.

In addition, there are other services that will allow viewers to watch the Grammys 2018 show live streaming online. Among them are newer services such as Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, and PlayStation Vue. See these services’ official websites for more details on their latest free trial offers and how to sign up to watch tonight’s show.