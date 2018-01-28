Kim Kardashian Poses In Tiny Pair Of Calvin Klein Underwear, Fans Think She Looks Different

Kim Kardashian’s underwear selfies just keep on coming. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star has been showing a lot of skin on social media lately, and she continued to put her famous figure on display on Sunday. For her latest Instagram photo, she paid homage to an iconic brand. However, many fans completely ignored her matching Calvin Klein bra and panties set, and they even passed on making remarks about her body.

According to Kim Kardashian, the black-and-white bathroom selfie that had fans buzzing was taken on the set of the photoshoot for her Calvin Klein ad campaign. The comments section of her Instagram post featured plenty of the expected remarks about how tiny her waist is and how amazing she looks, but some of Kim’s followers also let her know that they don’t think that she looks like herself in the selfie.

“Why do you not look like you?” wrote one fan.

“Am I the only one who still thinks this doesn’t look like Kim??” another asked.

Many fans believe that it’s Kim Kardashian’s face that’s making her look like a completely different person in the picture.

“New face, who dis,” quipped one of her followers.

“Am I the only one who thinks that her face looks not 100% like her?”

According to Cosmopolitan, people made similar remarks about Calvin Klein’s professional pictures of Kim. The design brand’s ad campaign was a family affair, so Kim had to share the spotlight with Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. However, she managed to score more attention than her sisters by failing to look like herself in one of their group photos.

Some conspiracy theorists were so shocked by Kim Kardashian’s appearance that they refused to believe that the woman pictured was actually her. They joked that someone had face-swapped Kim Kardashian and Nicole Scherzinger or that one of Kim’s many Instagram model lookalikes was standing in for the real deal. According to the Los Angeles Times, there’s an entire social media subculture of Instagram influencers who look strikingly similar to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. One of these lookalikes is Kamilla Osman, who is pictured with Kim below.

Other fans think that there’s another explanation for why Kim Kardashian looks so different in her Calvin Klein photos. According to the Daily Mail, there’s also been speculation that a Photoshop fail is to blame for her seemingly altered appearance. One critic complained that Kim’s face was digitally doctored so much that it made her look like “an actual alien” in the underwear ad.

However, Kim Kardashian’s bathroom selfie was taken during the Calvin Klein photo shoot, and fans still think that there’s something off about her appearance in the candid photo.

Some suggested that she simply used a filter that made her face look a touch different, and others speculated that she’s had some work done. Then there were those who just couldn’t believe that Kim Kardashian is the woman pictured in the bathroom selfie.

“Where’s the real Kim?” asked one fan.