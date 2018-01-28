‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Accepts Fact Steffy And Bill Are Meant For Each Other

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 will show surprising reconciliations and realizations that will make people in Los Angeles accept their unfortunate fate. But then again, the highlight of the week’s drama is probably Ridge and Brooke’s wedding preparations as many things happened while the couple finalized their plans for the big day.

Hope for Steffy and Liam Reconciliation

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) want to wed as soon a possible so they are busy. Surprisingly, family members have also set aside their differences so the preparations are going smoothly.

A wedding is taking place in The Bold and the Beautiful and Brooke sincerely hopes that her union with Ridge will become an example that will motivate Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) to reconcile. Quinn also thinks the same – she believes that the upcoming nuptials can create the opportunity for the ex-couple to work things out between them.

Liam Realized Steffy and Bill Belong Together

Although most of the Forresters want Liam and Steffy to kiss and make up, it appears that this not possible anymore. As per Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Liam realized that his ex-wife is really meant to be with Bill (Don Diamont).

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge attempts to persuade Liam to forgive Steffy and exact revenge on Bill. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/3je8FR7ND7 pic.twitter.com/iXr2Y0A0lv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 27, 2018

Many things are happening around L.A. and these events made Liam see that Steffy and his father belong together. They are similar in many ways and have the same personality so these must the reasons why they are very comfortable with each other.

Moreover, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam can now clearly see that his past marital issues with Steffy could have brought his father and wife closer. These realizations made him accept the bitter reality that Steffy is not for him.

Sally is on the Move For Liam’s Love

Now that Liam handed Steffy the paperwork for their annulment, Sally (Courtney Hope) will take the chance and move fast to win him over. She will be more straightforward and daring so that she can have him before anyone else does.

Finally, Sally is aware that Hope is in town and there is a high possibility that she will be romantically involved with Liam. Needless to say, she will not allow this and will do everything so Liam will end up with her instead.