School Students Take On ‘The Great Kindness Challenge’

According to a recent survey carried out by Dignity Health, American adults say that there is a lot to learn from children—including kindness. Of the 1,001 American adults polled, 74 percent believe that grown-ups could learn to be a better human being by watching how children interact with the world around them.

About 50 percent of the respondents admitted that they were kind to others when they were a child. About 83 percent of people said that they could have been more kind to their significant other in the past month. Pamela Davis, MD, residency director for the Dignity Health Family Medicine Residency at Northridge Hospital, revealed some interesting findings.

She said that as people age, they lose some of the inherent kindness. One can learn a lot from kids on how to treat others with the same compassion and consideration we would want for ourselves, she said. “By their example, we can see how kindness creates powerful connections with those around us,” she added.

Dignity Health and its more than 63,000 employees participated alongside 20 million students across the world in the Great Kindness Challenge, which challenges individuals to complete a checklist of 50 acts of kindness in one week.

The Great Kindness Challenge, created by non-profit Kids for Peace, aims to create a culture of kindness in elementary, middle and high school students, worldwide.

Kindness Matters Bus Tour

On January 25, after kicking off the Kindness Matters Bus Tour on Good Morning America in New York City, the young volunteers got busy completing their 50 acts of kindness as part of the Great Kindness Challenge — Family Edition checklist.

Their first spontaneous stop was at a New York Fire Station, where the children delivered a handmade card, Kindness Matters bracelets, and lots of hugs to the fine men of the New York fire department. The next stop was at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The students of Memorial Middle School of Cedar Grove in New Jersey made happy face ornaments for the patients. The children also painted Kindness Rocks at Peace Wall, a project of the Mural Arts Philadelphia.

Many schools across America took The Great Kindness Challenge. The officials of Bella Vista Elementary School, for instance, held assemblies every morning, citing quotes about kindness, according to a report by SFGate.

According to Q13 Fox, teachers said that it is one of the best weeks of the whole school year.