Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Estranged, Rapper Rumored To Be Doing All He Can To Avoid Reality TV Girlfriend

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are rumored to be fighting nonstop, with the rapper now doing everything he can just to keep his distance from his reportedly pregnant, reality TV star girlfriend.

Hollywood Life reports Scott has been spending more time than ever away touring and has also been “MIA from a lot of Kylie’s pregnancy moments lately.”

As a result, the website reports Kim Kardashian’s younger sister has been super moody and stressed out right of late, not to mention “utterly furious with the way Travis has been behaving.”

“Kylie and Travis have been fighting non-stop over numerous things that they refuse to see eye-to-eye on, and as a result Travis has been doing everything in his power to keep himself busy just to be away from her and avoid having to answer her calls and texts messages,” a source added.

The two reportedly got into a big argument recently about rumors of Scott hooking up with other girls while in Las Vegas to perform.

“The tension got so thick between them that Travis decided to take yet another guest performance gig on short notice on January 25 right in her hometown of LA,” the source added. “Between bouncing around doing little 15-20 minute sets and locking himself in the studio, Travis has been intentionally avoiding Kylie and it seems like nobody can get through to him. Kylie hopes things will change when the baby is finally here, but she doubts it.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Hollywood Life previously reported Scott has been so AWOL the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is now taking lamaze classes online with galpal Jordyn Woods as her practice partner.

A source described as close to Jenner also told the website the two have virtually ceased to be intimate, and havethey haven’t had sex with each other in three months.

Kylie is reportedly due to give birth to her first child sometime in February. Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, is also reported to be expected her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West recently welcomed their their third child via surrogate.