Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Definitely Not Thinking About Marriage After Birth Of Baby

Reports have been circulated that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has been incredibly rocky over the past few months. However, some have questioned whether or not the pair might make things official now that Kylie has a baby on the way.

The pair, however, has no plans for an engagement, which shouldn’t come as too much of a shock if the rumors about Kylie and Travis’ relationship being on the rocks is true. For now, the pair is focusing on Kylie giving birth and being the best parents for the baby they can be, not confirming their commitment to one another.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not been seen together since September, which had some speculating that the pair had split. There have been rumors that Travis has been cheating on Kylie during his time away from her, and it was also rumored that he had slept with one of her good friends. Kylie Jenner reportedly has told him not to “embarrass her” like that.

The reality TV star’s famous family has reportedly also been telling Travis it is time to step up to the plate as a dad. Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner’s mother, is reportedly furious at him for not treating Kylie as well as she deserves to be treated.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

Although rumors have circulated that the pair is no longer an item, they did pose together at the famous Kardashian Christmas bash on Christmas Eve 2017. Kylie was pictured from the shoulders up, so as to conceal her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner has not confirmed or denied her pregnancy but was recently seen at a construction site in Hidden Hills, California struggling to get in and out of the car with her baby bump.

The reality TV star has taken a leave of absence from the media and it is rumored that she will rebrand once she finally gives birth to her baby.

Meanwhile, she has reportedly been texting her ex, Tyga, because she misses his emotional support. Travis Scott is reportedly not there for Kylie like Tyga is, so she is hoping against hope that the pair might have a future one day.