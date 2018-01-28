Jay-Z Calls Beyonce His Soulmate, Says They Chose To “Fight For Their Love” After Infidelity

By now, it’s public knowledge that Jay Z cheated on Beyonce at some point during their marriage. Rumors that had been quietly circulating for years spread like wildfire after Beyonce’s sister, Solange attacked Jay-Z in an elevator in 2013. Though the Carters didn’t address anything at the time, Jay’s infidelity eventually inspired Beyonce’s 2016 visual album, Lemonade, in which she candidly admitted through her music that the rap mogul hadn’t been faithful to her. It also inspired Jay’s own rebuttal album, 4:44 a year later, in which he also owned up to his past sins.

Being that Beyonce and Jay-Z were once seen as relationship goals by much of the public, these revelations ignited a public debate about whether or not Beyonce should or would leave the Tidal founder. Beyonce opted to stay, and have more kids with him — their twins, Sir and Rumi Carter were born over the Summer — to the befuddlement of many of her devoted fans. Saturday, Jay-Z appeared on CNN’s Van Jones Show to explain why he and Beyonce chose to not give up on their marriage.

“That’s my soul mate. It’s the person I love,” said Jay.

“If you haven’t experienced love or don’t understand it or you don’t have the tools to move forward then you are going to have complications. Period.”

Giving some insight into Beyonce’s thinking, as well as his own, the Jay-Z revealed that they decided to work through this rough patch in their marriage to break the cycle.

Jay-Z tells @vanjones68 about mending his marriage with Beyoncé: “For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family. To give our kids a different outcome. To break that cycle for black men and women” #VanJonesShow https://t.co/wLq6GxxpVc https://t.co/Nq4mLVAvSJ — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2018

“You can either address it or you pretend until it blows up at some point,” said Jay-Z.

“For us, we chose to fight for our love, for our family to give our kids a different outcome—to break that cycle for black men and women.”

As far as what advice Jay-Z would give to other men who had also put their marriage in jeopardy, “change” is the answer.

“The best apology is changed behavior.”

“You have to acknowledge the pain and you have to let that person have their say,” said Jay-Z, likely referencing Beyonce’s very public acknowledgment of his infidelity.

“It takes a while. It’s hard. it’s difficult to hear, difficult to stay, difficult to listen to that kind of pain—but you have to be strong enough.”

“It’s beautiful on the other side,” added the star.

It seems that Beyonce and Jay-Z are committed to putting on a united front — at least publicly. The power couple made rounds on Saturday at Jay-Z’s annual Roc Nation brunch, where they mixed and mingled with some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, including Jennifer Hudson, T.I, Rihanna, and plenty more. Later that night, the couple was photographed wearing all black while out at various pre-Grammy award celebrations.

Jay spoke about Beyonce, once again, while accepting the 2018 Salute to Industry Icons Award at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala. He shared that he ended his six-year-long Grammy boycott because Beyonce’s debut single, “Crazy In Love” had been nominated for a Grammy in 2004, reports People.