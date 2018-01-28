Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty On Track To Outsell Kylie Cosmetics And KKW Beauty

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launched in September of 2017 and is already on track to outsell Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Beauty and Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty in the upcoming months.

In August, WWD predicted that Kylie Cosmetics would reach $1 billion by the year 2022. In comparison, it took Tom Ford Beauty (owned by Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.) one decade to reach $500 million in revenues. Tom Ford Beauty is considered to be the fastest growing brand in Lauder’s portfolio.

However, WWD has now reported that Fenty Beauty received five times Kylie Cosmetics’ sales in just its first month. In Fenty’s second month of operation, its sales were 34 percent higher than Kylie’s.

For makeup brand Bobbi Brown, it took 25 years to reach the billion-dollar mark in 2016 and after 80 years, L’Oréal’s Lancôme finally hit the billion-dollar milestone in 2015. It took Kylie Cosmetics just 18 months to earn $420 million in revenues.

According to these reports, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty will probably make $1 billion before 2022. Fenty Beauty embraced the inclusivity of different skin tones within the brand and launched with a variety of shades for foundations and highlighters.

Heeey! ???????? #STUNNA @fentybeauty A post shared by Duckie Thot (@duckieofficial) on Dec 1, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Fenty Beauty has since expanded to include eyeshadows and lip products. Fenty Beauty has the highest amount of African American and Hispanic consumers, according to Refinery29. Fenty Beauty also has a strong base of Asian consumers, leaving White customers as it’s smallest consumer group.

When asked about the inclusivity of the Fenty Beauty makeup line, Rihanna stressed that it was important for her to create a product which had foundation shades for every skin tone.

“I wanted things that I love. Then I also wanted things that girls of all skin tones could fall in love with… That was really important for me. In every product, I was like: ‘There needs to be something for a dark-skinned girl; there needs to be something for a really pale girl; there needs to be something in-between.'”

Rihanna spent over two years developing and perfecting her makeup line before it hit the market. The singer developed a ground-breaking 40-shade foundation range.

“The biggest challenge was making sure that each product covered all skin tones, and it was a challenge I was up for… I didn’t care how long it took, I was going to make sure that we covered most skin tones. Diversity and inclusivity are important to the brand. I hope that fans, makeup lovers, and makeup artists feel that.”

Fenty Beauty received five times Kylie Cosmetics sales in the first month of distribution. Shirlaine Forrest / Getty Images

According to Bazaar, Rihanna’s brand may have an advantage, since it’s sold at Sephora and Harvey Nichols, while the Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kim Kardashian’s KKW beauty products are sold only direct-to-consumer.

Kim Kardashian has also set the bar high with KKW Beauty. When Kim Kardashian announced the release of a line of glosses and highlighters, everyone predicted that it would sell out in hours. The sell out was predicted because Kim Kardashian reportedly made 10 million dollars in one day with her KKW perfume line.

Fenty Beauty has also outperformed Kat Von D Beauty which is owned by Kendo and exclusively sold at Sephora.