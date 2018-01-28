Autistic Kids Are Being Medicated With Bleach To Cure Them Of Their Condition

Autistic children are being given bleach by their parents to consume bleach to cure their condition. It’s a dangerous practice that is being linked to a U.S cult known as The Genesis II Church, Newsweek reports. Genesis II was created by Jim Humble, a former member of The Church of Scientology.

Based on the “About Our Church” page on the Genesis II’s website, the “church” seems to focus a lot on the health of their members. They claim to be working towards “bringing health to the world.” They list one of the advantages of membership as the ability to avoid medical procedures such as X-rays and vaccinations. They also assure that members will have protection against “health insurance.”

The Mirror reports that they investigated a closed Facebook group that was advocating the use of Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) to cure autism. The solution contains sodium chlorite and citric powder. When combined this creates a potent industrial grade bleach. According to the Mirror, drinking it can cause vomiting, dehydration, and diarrhea. The product is advertised as a water purificator and citric activator but the British parents in the group said that they were giving it to their autistic kids, even though there’s a warning on the packaging that states it should be kept “out of the reach of children.”

'It is pure child abuse' – Garda probe after Irish dad accused of feeding son (6) bleach 'to cure his autism' https://t.co/S2xCu34Qc3 pic.twitter.com/jD9iVWQJTb — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) August 29, 2017

The group also advised parents of autistic children to give their kids turpentine to destroy parasites that they think causes the neurological condition.

The Mirror reports that the Genesis II church founder, Jim Humble, claims that MMS is a cure for a long list of diseases including autism. He has a follower named, Kerri Rivera, who says that the solution cured her son’s autism. She suggests that parents give their children one drop of MMS in 8 ounces of water per day until you up the dose to eight per day. Rivera also recommends bleach enemas which she says should be conducted once every other day. On the Genesis II website, they list varieties of MMS as sacraments.

As the Independent reported back in 2016, Jim Humble has previously said that he is actually a god who is a billion years old and hails from the Andromeda galaxy. According to The Independent, MMS has been connected to one death and has been banned in Canada because it almost killed an elderly man. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also warned that the product is harmful to human health.