Watch NFL Pro Bowl 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Sunday, January 28th, football fans will watch NFL Pro Bowl 2018 live stream online and televised coverage from Orlando, Florida. The latest matchup of NFL All-Stars from the AFC and NFC will arrive just a week ahead of this year’s Super Bowl in Minnesota. Here’s the latest game preview including odds to win, points total, television channels, and how to watch this year’s NFL Pro Bowl game live streaming online.

This year’s big game marks the second-straight to be held at Camping World Stadium and the second-straight with the AFC vs. NFC again. In three seasons prior to that, it was Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, and Cris Carter drafting their teams to compete. In last year’s Pro Bowl, the game finished 20-13 in favor of the AFC, tying the all-time matchup at 22-22. This year’s game will break that tie giving one team the head-to-head record.

This year’s game features an AFC squad coached by the Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and the NFC squad coached by Sean Payton of the Saints. Among the players on the official AFC roster are Ben Roethlisberger, Derek Carr, Alex Smith, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Kareem Hunt, Khalil Mack, Delanie Walker, and Von Miller.

The NFC features a number of stars including Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, Jared Goff, Adam Thielen, Larry Fitzgerald, Alvin Kamara, Todd Gurley, and Michael Bennett. Full Pro Bowl rosters are available via NFL.com website.

As of this report, Vegas Insider indicates that the NFC are small favorites to win this year’s matchup. The website lists the NFC with three points on the spread, while the over/under points total is 67 points for many sportsbooks. Last year’s game was a low-scoring affair, but in most sports, the All-Star games tend to be more fun than competitive. That could mean a bit of a higher score this year.

The NFL Pro Bowl 2018 begins at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday afternoon. Live televised coverage of this annual game will be presented on ABC and ESPN. Fans with cable and satellite subscriptions that include these channels should be able to watch on the WatchESPN website or compatible apps. There is a live feed available to cable and satellite viewers in selected regions of the United States on the ABC website.

Trick plays, big plays and more! Highlights from last year's AFC #ProBowl win! pic.twitter.com/bmqFTUrqO1 — NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2018

For those without cable or satellite TV, there is the SlingTV service, as well as several others available for NFL Pro Bowl live streaming feeds. SlingTV is currently available for a one-week free trial at Sling.com and includes ESPN on the basic channel package. Other live streaming channel services which have ESPN and may offer free trials include YouTube TV, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, and PlayStation Vue.