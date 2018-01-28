Donald Trump Unloads on Jay-Z in Sunday Morning Twitter Storm

U.S. President Donald Trump used his weekly early Sunday morning tweetstorm to unload subtle Twitter jabs aimed at business mogul, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The latest Twitter row beef instigated by President Trump stems from Jay-Z referring to Trump as a ‘Superbug’ in a CNN interview conducted by Van Jones. Jay-Z is no stranger to the White House. Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce engaged in many political events and activities during the Barack Obama presidency.

President Trump appears to have relished the opportunity to address an apparent cohort of former U.S. President Obama, especially in the wake of the on-going FISA memo scandal. It can also be noted that Trump has yet to respond to famed multi-platinum selling caucasian rapper, Marshall “Eminem” Mathers musical and verbal shots aimed at President Trump.

Trump communicated in his twitter message to Jay-Z that “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Trump’s statement possesses correlation supported by corroborating statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jay-Z further communicated in the CNN interview that economics and monetary infusion into a community in itself was not enough to qualify Trump as a great or effective leader.

Jay-Z told Van Jones,

Treat me really bad and pay me well. It’s not going to lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.

Jay-Z issued the comment as a response to a disparaging remark made about nations in Africa accredited to President Trump. Jay-Z stated to Van Jones, “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people.”

In his twitter response, Trump made no reference to the disparaging remarks that inspired the tone and tenure of Jay-Z’s discourse as he addressed his thoughts of President Trump during his interview with Van Jones.

Someone needs to inform @realdonaldtrump that I ALREADY asked Jay Z whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!! … Watch the VIDEO for yourself: https://t.co/7Sv3rHKkmW https://t.co/jbHpkKOM5o — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 28, 2018

Jay-Z also used the occasion to take both the Republican Party and Democrat Party to task on seeing constituents as only voting numbers that secure their position of power during election time, but not as real people living real lives as they endure real issues.

Jay-Z voiced his concerns to Jones stating, “my problem with government is, I think they forget that it’s real people behind these decisions that they’re making…. We’re, like, people going through real things in real time and in real pain.”

The continent of Africa is home to many of the countries considered by economists to be valuable emerging markets.