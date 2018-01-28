‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Hilary Selects Devon’s As Her Anonymous Sperm Donor, Huge Shocker Coming

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Hilary (Michael Morgan) will move forward with her baby plans. Last week, Devon (Bryton James) saw her slipping through sperm donor profiles, trying to pick her baby’s father. Hilary’s baby plans gave Devon an idea. He decides to donate his sperm to help someone who wants a child but isn’t in a committed relationship. Little does he know, Hilary selects his profile, and he becomes her baby’s father. It could take years for it all to come out. Eventually, Hilary will discover that Devon is her baby’s father.

According to Soap Central, Hilary will move forward with her baby plans during the month of February. Last week, she went to see her doctor, who told her that she’s healthy and able to conceive. It got Hilary ready to pick out her baby’s father and get the ball rolling.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Devon has support Hilary’s need to have a baby. He believes that she would be an excellent mother. He even offered to buy GC Buzz from her to give her more time to commit to having a family. While Hilary hasn’t decided whether she wants to sell GC Buzz and The Hilary Hour, she plans on moving forward with her baby plans. Now, she just has to decide which anonymous sperm donor profile to choose to make her dreams come true.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon gets the bright idea to donate his sperm to help someone like Hilary who is trying to have a family without a man in their life. He isn’t thinking about Hilary when he makes his donation, but fate intervenes in a way that no one could have predicted.

As Hilary scrolls through the donor profiles, she notices one that catches her eye. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that he’s a businessman, loves music, and is loyal to his family. These are all qualities she hopes her child will develop, so she considers selecting him as her baby’s dad. Little does she know, the man that she picks is none other than her ex-husband.

Hilary will probably find out Devon’s her baby’s daddy down the road and will lead to huge a storyline with Hevon, the name Hilary and Devon’s fans call the couple, getting back together.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.