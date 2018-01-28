Ed Westwick’s Girlfriend Jessica Serfaty Posts Topless Photo In The Snow

Jessica Serfaty’s Instagram followers were given a special treat yesterday when she shared a photo of herself topless on a deck while snow gathered around her. Ed Westwick certainly is a lucky man, as his girlfriend’s photo gained major attention from her 621,000 followers.

In the new photo, which may not be safe for work, Jessica is wearing skinny jeans and holding a mug as she gives the camera a side shot of her bare back and chest. Her right arm blocks the camera from catching anything too revealing while teasing her followers at the same time.

In under 24 hours, the photo became one of Jessica’s most popular to date, garnering over 63,000 likes. Several hundred comments have flooded in since it posted as well, with most followers googling over the taunting image.

Heart-eyed and fire emojis filled Jessica’s comment section, while a few users chose to poke fun at her photo. Other’s asked where Ed was, hoping to a see a photo of the happy couple together.

According to the photos geotag, the image was taken in Whistler, Canada. Jessica has posted several photos on her Snapchat story in the past few days, several of which featured her riding in a ski lift ready to hit the slopes. She also took a photo in the Four Seasons spa bathroom, where she is likely staying with her guests.

Nobody puts baby in a corner. A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:26pm PST

Boyfriend Ed is with Jessica on their vacation, as the former America’s Next Top Model contestant shared a quick video of him on her Instagram story yesterday. Jessica has been very good at keeping Ed off her social media, and he was almost unrecognizable in the video as she had used a stretchy-face filter on him. Ed was only really noticeable when the fun effect switched to Jessica’s face, leaving his plain as day.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, Jessica and Ed appear to be doing better than ever despite three sexual assault allegations against the actor. The claims came against the actor back in November and were being investigated by the LAPD. Ed has continued to stay off social media, despite a plea from his loyal fans begging for his return.