MLB Rumors: Yu Darvish Signing With The Chicago Cubs Appears Eminent

The Chicago Cubs appear to be close to acquiring an ace pitcher for, as MLB rumors are circulating that the Cubs are the favorites to add Yu Darvish in MLB free agency. The possibility of adding Yu Darvish would give the Cubs’ starting rotation a huge boost, as some view him as an upgrade over Cubs’ free agent Jake Arrieta.

The Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees have all been involved in the Yu Darvish sweepstakes for months. There are several signs pointing to Yu Darvish making his decision soon.

As the MLB rumors heat up regarding the top available MLB free agents. One of the biggest dominos to fall would be the Japanese hurler, who pitched in the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are also hoping to bring Yu Darvish back.

Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw has made a sales pitch to Yu Darvish returning, according to the Los Angeles Times. Yu Darvish has been open to the idea of staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, there are reports that he will likely take an offer with the Chicago Cubs.

According to Bleacher Report, the Chicago Cubs are considered the favorites to sign Yu Darvish. The unknown is how many years and for how much money will Darvish agrees to.

Yu Darvish is commanding a huge payday. His presence alone gives a boost to an MLB team’s starting rotation. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

The primary holding pattern for MLB free agency signings of the remaining top players has been money and years. Neither player wants to be the one who sets the market. This has left teams, such as the Chicago Cubs waiting to fill out their roster.

The Chicago Cubs have enough financial flexibility to add a starter of Darvish’s caliber. However, the Cubs’ front office have desires on being fiscally responsible. With the next MLB offseason featuring several all-star players in free agency, the Cubs like most MLB teams has waited the market out.

Yu Darvish wants a huge payday, and his career suggests that he is deserving of one. His presence on the mound, coupled with the number of pitches he has in his repertoire provides a boost to the MLB team he pitches for.

That boost would go to the Chicago Cubs if they are to sign Yu Darvish to a free agency deal, as many of the MLB rumors were to suggest.

Not sure how close Yu Darvish is to a decision, but the field appears to be narrowing. Some execs think #Cubs are still the frontrunner. The rest of the starting market is waiting for him to make a call. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 27, 2018

Yu Darvish is a frontline pitcher and is highly coveted. The Chicago Cubs are instantly improved if he becomes their ace.

The Cubs now have some steep competition in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers have made a couple of moves, most notably trading for (courtesy of ESPN) Miami Marlins’ centerfielder Christian Yelich.

In another effort to bridge the gap between them and the Cubs, the Brewers signed outfielder Lorenzo Cain to a five-year deal, according to the Journal Sentinel. The contract that the Milwaukee Brewers have given to Lorenzo Cain is likely the one which will set things in motion for the Chicago Cubs and other MLB teams.

The Cubs will be forced to add a starting pitcher in order to maintain some distance between them and the fast-charging Brewers. That pitcher the Cubs will add is likely going to come from the trio of Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta, and Alex Cobb.

The Cubs are focusing on Yu Darvish, who is regarded as the best out of the three. The Brewers could, however, add one of those pitchers as well. The possibility of Jake Arrieta leaving the Cubs for the Brewers is realistic.

An announcement from the Chicago Cubs could take place soon. Some are predicting that the Cubs will sign Yu Darvish to a multi-year deal. How soon will the Cubs reveal some big news? The marriage between Chicago Cubs and Yu Darvish seems imminent, with the possibility that the hurler joining the Cubs within the next 36 hours.