Samsung Galaxy S9 Will Feature Dual Camera, New Facial Unlocking Called ‘IntelligentScan’

Dual rear camera and a new Intelligent Scan facial unlocking system are coming to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, according to leaks.

Ahead of its scheduled release at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, leaks are abound for Samsung’s newest flagship phones: the Galaxy S9 and S9+. The Inquisitr previously reported that prior leaks have mentioned that Samsung is focusing this time on its cameras and speakers, after a leaked box of the Galaxy S9 circulated on Reddit claiming the new devices will come with a Super Speed and Super Slowmo feature for its cameras.

To back up the Super Speed and Super Slowmo features, tech reporter and notorious leaker Evan Blass has revealed some very crucial product leaks that finally shows how Samsung is upping their camera game: with dual rear cameras.

Huawei and Apple have been featuring dual rear cameras on their flagships for the past years now, which makes Portrait mode (where the subject is clear and the background is blurred) possible. This time, according to photos leaked by Evan Blass, the Galaxy S9+ will ship with dual rear cameras, compared to the Galaxy S9, which will ship with the traditional single rear camera.

The fingerprint scanner is also shown in the photos, which is placed directly below the camera. If this goes for the better or the worse, we can’t be sure yet, but it’s exacerbating the complaints about the previous Samsung Galaxy S8 that the fingerprint scanner is positioned too close to the camera.

Finally, here are the rear component layouts: pic.twitter.com/r8GYVbzt44 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 26, 2018

Apart from the dual cameras, Samsung is also upping their game with their unlocking system. The current Galaxy S8 and Note 8 features a facial scanner and an iris scanner separately. The iris scanner suffers when the lighting is low and the user is wearing prescription glasses. Facial recognition is a bit sleeker, although some attest to its security issue since people with similar features are tend to be mixed up by the device.

Gadget Hacks reports that to solve these issues, Samsung is incorporating a brand new unlocking system into the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Called IntelligentScan, this unlocking system combines iris scanning and facial recognition for a more secure and accurate unlocking system.

This new unlocking system was mined by notable Samsung firmware leaker Max Weinbach, which he posted in his blog this week. The new IntelligentScan is currently not in the Note8, S8, or S8 active Oreo beta builds but they believe that the system is not a hardware upgrade so when it is released in the S9 and S9+, it can be crossed released in older Galaxy models such as the S8 and Note 8 via a firmware update.

Will the new IntelligentScan finally rival the iPhone X’s Face ID? Android and Samsung fans hope so. Right now, we wait for the official launch of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on February 25 at the MWC happening in Barcelona.