Melania Trump Urged To Stand By Her Man By Adult Star Alana Evans, Suggests She And Donald Have An Arrangement

Melania Trump should “stand by [her] man,” not out of love or devotion, but out of respect for a contract and a willingness to accept her role as the wife of a wealthy and powerful man, says adult star Alana Evans.

By now you are no doubt aware of reports that an adult star/stripper who goes by the stage name “Stormy Daniels” (real name Stephanie Clifford) allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump a decade ago, and that Trump paid her a tidy sum in hush money to keep it quiet. Now, as the Mirror reports, another adult star, Alana Evans (that’s her real name), has weighed in on the issue.

Echoing the famous words of Country singer Tammy Wynette in 1968, Evans told TMZ that Melania should “stand by [her] man.”

“She’s the First Lady and she’s in a very tough position and my advice to her would be the same advice I would give anyone else – stand by your man.”

Don’t conclude, however, that Evans’ advice comes from a desire to respect the sanctity of marriage or anything like that. Rather, she thinks Melania and Donald have what’s known in polite society as an “arrangement.” Simply put, an “arrangement” means that one partner in a marriage where one person is wealthy and powerful — usually, but not necessarily always, the man — cheats, philanders, and fools around, while the other partner quietly accepts the situation in exchange for a lifestyle of wealth and privilege.

“When you’re a powerful man in that type of situation, your spouse knows you’re going to have women and interaction with them.”

The most important part of an “arrangement:” the person who is not given “privileges” does not talk about it.

“We don’t know what their arrangement may be, those unspoken words between the two of them so for people coming to judgment, it’s not really anyone else’s business.”

In fact, says Evans, Melania should keep quiet about her alleged “arrangement” not only for the sake of privacy, but she may also well be legally bound to keep quiet about it. If she signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement, which Evans believes Melania almost certainly did, then she is legally forbidden from talking about it.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill is convinced that the revelations of Trump’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels have had a visible effect on Melania. As the Daily Star reports, while her husband Donald is in Davos, Switzerland on official business, Melania reportedly found a private hotel room for herself before hopping on a plane back to the U.S. for some alone time at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham insists that rumors of the purported affair between Trump and Daniels are “salacious and flat-out false” and are “being peddled daily by the fake news.”