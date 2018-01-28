Omarosa Planning To Cash In On Speaking Tour During Black History Month

Omarosa Manigault is planning on crisscrossing the country during Black History Month on a speaking tour she hopes will pocket her in the neighborhood of $500,000.

The recently ousted director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison and former Apprentice star has signed on with the American Program Bureau with a plan to strike it rich.

“Since it’s Black History Month and Women’s History Month, I’m sure Omarosa will be in high demand, as she has always been,” AFB founder and CEO Robert P. Walker told TMZ.

Walker, who’s speaking rostrum also includes the likes of Jay Leno, Diddy, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Magic Johnson, said he plans to book up to 10 speeches for Omarosa over the next several weeks.

Manigault seemingly has plenty of time on her hands since reportedly being escorted off the grounds of the White House cursing and screaming.

Since then, the New York Daily News has reported there are rumblings she may have secretly taped some conversations during her troubled Oval Office tenure.

“Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone,” said a source. “Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.”

The source added the White House ban on personal cell phones in the West Wing, which came about in the wake of author Michael Wolff’s literary takedown of the administration, was also related to Omarosa’s track record of recording all her conversations.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Meanwhile, with Manigault now fearing that she may somehow be ensnared in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe of Russian-election meddling involving White House staffers, word is she recently met with several high-powered attorneys, including Harvey Weinstein’s former attorney Lisa Bloom and former Bill Cosby lawyer Monique Pressley.

According to the News, Manigault is “very concerned” that trouble could be on the way, and she may become a fixture in Mueller’s widening investigation.

Manigault joins a long list of former Trump senior-level staffers who failed to last a full year in the cabinet, among them Michael Flynn, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramuccui, and Tom Price.