Nicole Eggert Gets Support From Fellow Celebrities After Scott Baio Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Nicole Eggert’s recent sexual misconduct allegations against Scott Baio have blown up the internet. Eggert, who worked with Baio from 1984 to 1990 on the TV sitcom Charles in Charge, has alleged that the actor sexually molested her starting at age 14. Scott Baio has strongly denied Nicole Eggert’s allegations against him via a Facebook Live video and multiple social media posts.

Eggert first made claims against Baio back in 2012, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but Baio did not respond to the claims at that time. In his new Facebook Live video, Scott showed two letters from Nicole Eggert and fellow Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky, who Baio claims “decided to team up against” him with a series of abuse and misconduct claims dating back to their time working together on the CBS sitcom. Scott Baio alleges that he told Eggert and Polinksy to go to the police if they had legitimate abuse claims against him, but they never did.

Nicole Eggert has been vocal about the fact that she had a sexual relationship with Scott Baio. In a previous radio interview with the Nik Richie Radio, Nicole alleged that she lost her virginity to Scott at the age of 17 after she asked him to sleep with her. Scott Baio, who would have been 29 years old at the time, says he did not have sexual relations with Eggert until after she turned 18.

Nicole Eggert claims Scott Baio molested her as a minor https://t.co/rYOZCZc6TT pic.twitter.com/vfbeCHqo8z — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2018

Now that Nicole Eggert has gone public about her alleged experiences with Scott Baio, the actress is getting support from fellow celebrities. Actor Adam Carl, who had a guest role in a 1988 Charles in Charge episode, took to Twitter to support Eggert’s claims against Baio.

“When I worked on Charles in Charge in ’88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive a**hole,” Adam wrote. ” I know you’re telling the truth and I’m so glad to see you speaking out.”

Actress Kimberly Johnson also had Nicole’s back, writing: “I had the unpleasant experience of working with him on Diagnosis Murder. He was a monumental a**hole. On a side note — your mom was my agent for a few years in the 90s, @NicoleEggert.”

Other celebrities, including actor Tom Arnold, Patricia Arquette, TV writer Audrey Wauchope, and Marcy Playground founding member Jared Kotler all took to social media to offer support to Nicole Eggert. Arquette also fired back that Eggert’s allegations against Scott Baio have nothing to do with his Republican political leanings and outspoken support of Donald Trump.

Love you Nicole. Always have. — Jared Kotler (@Marcy_Kid) January 28, 2018

I’m with you @NicoleEggert if you need anything at all please let me know — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 27, 2018

I'm sorry people are coming at you and Alexander for political reasons. It is not political. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 28, 2018

No offense to @ScottBaio, but I believe @NicoleEggert. She hasn't made a career of F'ing women in Hollywood and then bragging about it. She is 100% more believable. (And that doesnt even take into account his last few years of Alt Right BS.) https://t.co/AXoGkktxBP — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 28, 2018

I am so sorry, Nicole. You deserved better. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) January 27, 2018

#timesup I believe you ❤️ — Audrey Wauchope (@audreyalison) January 27, 2018

Scott Baio, who has made headlines in recent years for his allegiance to Donald Trump, says that Nicole Eggert’s “false” allegations against him undermine the many legitimate sexual misconduct claims in Hollywood.