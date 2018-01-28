Happy Birthday, Rem And Ram! New Re:Zero Merch Comes To Lawson And Sega

There’s never too much when it comes to anime merch–especially, when it’s featuring the twins from Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World, Rem, and Ram!

Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World(Re: Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu in Japanese) was released as an anime in 2016. While the female protagonist, Emilia, has her fair share of fans, support for the supporting twins was off the charts.

Many Re: Zero fans would know that Rem and Ram are celebrating their birthday on February 2. And to celebrate, two huge companies are releasing a collaboration with Re: Zero and are offering Rem and Ram merchandise.

Anime News Network reported that convenience store mogul Lawson is first on the Re: Zero train with a selection of Rem and Ram merch from January 20 to February 5. These Re: Zero merchandise include stickers, acrylic character stands, life-size wall scrolls, can badges, phone straps, clear files, poster gum, and illustrated art board gum featuring the twins.

While Rem and Ram are the focus of the new merchandise (well, since it’s their birthdays!), Lawson is also including Emilia phone straps and can badges.

This is the second time Lawson is releasing Re: Zero merch, following the success of their first run in September. The first Lawson X Re: Zero collaboration featured straps, wall scrolls, and acrylic stands featuring Rem, Ram, and Emilia, as well. The first batch of Re: Zero merch featured Rem in a once-in-a-blue-moon chicken outfit, Crunchyroll reported.

NEWS: Rem Cosplays As A Chicken For "Re:Zero" x Lawson Collaboration ???? Read: https://t.co/0JQsRn1V2b pic.twitter.com/jqZ53ngXMR — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 11, 2017

Apart from Lawson, Sega is also celebrating Rem and Ram’s birthday. According to Otaku Mode, Sega is releasing Rem and Ram goods where the twins are carrying chocolates and wearing wedding dresses. They’re actually pretty cute!

Some of the merch includes clear files, mini postcards, cushion straps, tin banks, tapestries, and posters. If you drop by a Sega Entertainment facility, you can receive a postcard of Rem or Ram in their wedding outfits. There are also UFO catchers that can be played for 500 yen to win a clear file or a half ticket. Collect two half tickets and you can exchange them for one mini postcard.

If you’re friends with the official LINE account of Sega, you can also get a chance to win A3-sized clear posters featuring the twins’ wedding outfits or a valentines-themed design.

You can also try to look for some Emilia-themed products at the Sega stores as there are quite a few, as well.

Re: Zero was largely popular in 2016 when it was released, garnering many anime awards such as Crunchyroll’s Anime of the Year. The anime was based on the original light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka, which was later adapted into a manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu.