Trump Slamming With Celebs Costs $47 At ‘Mother Of All Movements’ — Anti-Trump ‘Peoples State Of Union’

Donald Trump is getting ready for his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday but on the eve of his big speech, Hollywood elites are gathering in Manhattan to get a jump on Trump’s event. Some big-name celebrities have joined together to offer a public alternative to Trump’s address with the “People’s State of the Union” address.

The names associated with this anti-Trump movement may not surprise you as they include some of the most vocal critics of Trump that Hollywood has to offer. To set the mood, the “People’s State of the Union Adress” will be held on the same steps where back in the 1920s another movement took place with the suffragists, according to Fox News.

Attempting to cast a shadow over Trump’s event with their own event will be many names you recognize like Michael Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie Perez, Alyssa Milano, and Mark Ruffalo. It was Ruffalo who deemed this movement the “mother of all movements” and they are planning to Livestream this online at peoplessotu.org.

Unions, organizers of the Women’s March and Planned Parenthood are coordinating this event which is described as, “celebration of the “resistance,” closer to “the people’s point of view,” reports USA Today. The song they are using to also set the mood is “Stand Up For Something.” That music is from the film Marshall, the movie about Thurgood Marshall, the late Supreme Court Justice.

Singer Andra Day and rapper Common will perform “Stand Up For Something” at this rally-entertainment event that will cost you $47 to attend. According to Fox, tickets are still available for this event, which means it isn’t sold out yet.

So just what are all these people protesting? Mark Ruffalo spoke about the importance of this “mother of all movements,” but he gives a description of Trump that doesn’t quite cover what this event is all about. He told People Magazine:

“I think it’s important because we have a president who has a difficult time with the truth, who has a radical, divisive agenda, and spends an enormous amount of time focusing on the negative and hopelessness and despair.”

While Ruffalo deems the event important because of his perception of Trump, Alyssa Milano gave her thoughts on the necessity for this movement in a tweet, which said:

“Let’s be clear: Donald Trump’s attacks on immigrants are rooted in white supremacy. His racist wall is a symbol of hate.”

At the same time that everyone will gather and pay a few bucks just shy of $50 a pop to do so, Julie Walsh will launch the group “United We Stand.” This is the lead group of the “People’s State of the Union Adress” and Walsh is the group’s campaign director.

She describes the agenda of this event slated for Monday night:

“We’re all going to work together across all different movements to make sure that we win back Congress in 2018 and hold this president in check.”

It seems the song “Stand Up For Something” will encompass all the different battles and descriptions aimed at Donald Trump that will be in tow with the folks attending the event Monday night. The song sounds as if it has everyone and their gripes covered with the word “something.”

People commenting on the Fox News article reporting on this event had issues with the $47 ticket price they are asking for just to attend this event. One commenter writes, $47 tickets? Why isn’t the event free? The “We Stand United” organizers “stand” to make a lot of money on this event and on future events.”

Another commenter called these Hollywood elites out for being so brave and protesting in Hillary country, where she won hands down with the votes coming out of this district back in November 2016. They dare this group to try peddling their attention-seeking behaviors in the Midwest to see how far they’d get in that area, an area that offered mostly all Trump votes.