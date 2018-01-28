WWE Rumors: ‘Royal Rumble 2018’ Special Odds Feature Ronda Rousey & Stephanie McMahon Situations

There are WWE rumors floating around the women’s Royal Rumble 2018 match as fans are speculating Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey will participate. As of this report, neither of the two superstars are confirmed as participants in the big match. However, that hasn’t stopped WWE fans and oddsmakers from putting together some interesting scenarios involving the two women’s stars. Here are the latest details on what could go down Sunday night based on the Royal Rumble odds speculation.

When Sunday night’s historic women’s Rumble match takes place, Stephanie McMahon is set to be a part of the commentary team but isn’t officially entered in the match. However, that has quickly led to fans believing she’ll be a participant in the match. It has also led to Stephanie’s odds to win the match jumping. As of right now, the Paddy Power website lists Stephanie as third overall in the favorites to win the match at 10 to 3. It wouldn’t be the first time a McMahon has won a Rumble match either, as Vince McMahon is a former winner of the men’s match. Stephanie’s husband Triple H has also won the men’s Rumble several years ago to capture the WWE Championship.

Announcing the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match was one of my all-time favorite moments in @WWE… And now I'm proud to share that I'll be joining the Announce team for this historic match this Sunday! #RumbleForAll #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ehovcuGCXG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 24, 2018

Just above Stephanie McMahon on the odds listing is Ronda Rousey. The UFC star is a 6 to 4 favorite as of Sunday morning, trailing only WWE Raw superstar Asuka at 11 to 8 odds. Rousey has said several days ago she wasn’t even going to be around for the match as she had movie filming to shoot in another location. That could be a swerve on her part to keep the secret from fans, as WWE would have no problem flying Rousey in for this event to make the fans pop.

That said, there are some other “special odds” out there involving both Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey. The WWE Leaks website reported that the Kambi oddsmakers added new betting specials for the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. One bet is priced at 2 to 1 odds for the final competitors in the match to be Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey. In the other bet, the price is 3 to 1 that Ronda Rousey will be a participant in the Rumble but not win the match.

This could be driven by fan theories that somehow the finish will feature Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey. One possibility is Stephanie is among the final competitors in the match only for Rousey to enter at No. 30. There’s also the possibility it comes down to Ronda, Stephanie, and Asuka with Stephanie somehow eliminating Rousey before Asuka eliminates her for the win. WWE fans may be extremely disappointed at this point if Rousey is not in the match.

Tonight’s historic women’s Royal Rumble match will certainly be interesting to watch as it all plays out in Philadelphia.