Elon Musk Has A New Job Title After Flamethrower Product Goes Live On The Boring Company Website

After teasing last month that The Boring Company will be offering flamethrowers after they sold out their fundraising hats, the new product is finally up on the site–alongside Elon Musk’s new job title.

In Musk’s sample resume in April 2016, Business Insider lists his already various job titles and experiences: CEO and Product Architect at Tesla Motors, CEO and CTO at SpaceX, CEO of X.com and Paypal, chairman at SolarCity, and most recently, founder of The Boring Company.

But Elon Musk being Elon Musk, this is just not enough. Now, he has a new self-appointed job title up on his Twitter page and it reads, “Zombie Defender.”

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company has just released their newest product, The Boring Company Flamethrower. And true to the nature of most Elon Musk offerings, this flamethrower has its own quirks from a traditional flamethrower. The Boring Company promises that it’s the “world’s safest flamethrower” and is “guaranteed to liven up any party.” And did we mention it comes with The Boring Company branding and a fire extinguisher for an extra $30 (which, we’re pretty sure, will be branded as well)?

Just five hours after Elon Musk tweeted about the flamethrower going live on The Boring Company’s website, already 2,000 units of the 20,000 flamethrowers are sold!

And speaking of marketing, we’re pretty sure Musk’s “product guarantees” on his Twitter page did help a lot on pushing this absurdly expensive flamethrower. His promises: great for roasting nuts and marshmallows, and for defending against zombies.

Great for roasting nuts ???? ???? https://t.co/MGmkSJhIyx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

When the zombie apocalypse happens, you’ll be glad you bought a flamethrower. Works against hordes of the undead or your money back! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

Musk’s statement on the zombie apocalypse naturally caused many of his Twitter followers to humor him, saying that there naturally has to be a demand to meet the supply he’s putting out. And to create this so-called demand, Musk might be secretly raising an undead armada to make people patronize his flamethrower.

Elon Musk, of course, went to Twitter to clear his name. He even went as far as editing his Twitter description to read “Zombie Defender.”

You’d need millions of zombies for a so-called “apocalypse” anyway. Where would I even get a factory big enough to make so many!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2018

And did we forget to mention the flamethrower looks like a modified rifle? Of course, it does!

Say hello to my little friend … A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:42pm PST

Well if you decide to indulge Musk’s antics anyway, might as well head to The Boring Company to purchase your very own flamethrower. Like the previous The Boring Company hats that were put up for sale, the proceeds from the flamethrowers will go to funding The Boring Company’s tunnel project to alleviate traffic. Musk has clarified that he wants The Boring Company to be completely funded privately, thus the branded products they have been releasing since last year.

And in case you’re wondering, yes, the flamethrowers are 100 percent legal in all states except in California and Maryland. According to restrictions by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, throwers with flames shorter than 10 feet are “A-OK” and Musk notes, “I’d be way more scared of a steak knife.”