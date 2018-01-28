President Donald Trump’s alleged comments terming African nations as “s***hole” countries were deemed hurtful by rap legend Jay-Z, who also called Trump a “superbug.”

Jay-Z was talking to Van Jones on the latter’s CNN show when he reacted to comments reportedly attributed to President Trump. He opined Trump is representative of the larger problem of racism that continues to plague American society. The music mogul likened racism to a trash can on Van Jones’ show that aired Saturday and said it cannot be tackled by spraying over.

“You don’t take the trash out. You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and then, you know, as those things grow, then you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

Donald Trump allegedly used the derogatory descriptor, according to CNN, when lawmakers approached him to discuss a bipartisan immigration plan involving African countries and nations whose citizens are accorded Temporary Protected Status in the U.S. President Trump has denied these allegations, maintaining he did not use the descriptor.

Reports also claim Trump said the U.S. needs more people from countries like Norway and not Haiti, a TPS nation.

After calling Trump a superbug, Jay-Z said he was being funny. He also said he felt Trump’s alleged expression of racism may have something to do with his lineage.

Jay-Z criticizes President Trump's vulgar comment about African nations: "It's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people" https://t.co/CcD4iuVHAP pic.twitter.com/hFwaFRQZOM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 27, 2018

The alleged “s***hole” remark caused a furor when it made headlines earlier this month. Strong reactions from world leaders, including the African Union and lawmakers within the U.S., led to troubling questions for the Trump administration. It also put the spotlight on Trump’s other reportedly racist remarks. Last August, Trump was criticized for reportedly calling white nationalists “fine people” in the wake of protests in Charlottesville.

The Trump administration announced it would phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) put in place by the Obama administration. DACA allowed for deferment of action against illegal immigrants under certain conditions. An immigration plan in the context of DACA was being reportedly discussed when Trump allegedly uttered the s-word.

Despite White House denials and firefighting efforts to douse the controversy around the offending remark, the matter refuses to die, as was evinced at the World Economic Forum in Davos during President Trump’s meet with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

It was an honor to meet with Republic of Rwanda President Paul Kagame this morning in Davos, Switzerland. Many great discussions! #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/SaPzwVhDiB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2018

During the meeting, Trump refused to respond to questions hurled at him about the remark, Politico reported. He went on to describe the relationship between the U.S. and Rwanda as “great,” while urging Kagame to give his regards to the African Union. Incidentally, Kagame is soon set to head the union for one year.