‘Celebrity Big Brother’: Self-Proclaimed Insider Says Julie Chen Tweet Confirms ‘CBB US’ Cast Leak Is Valid

On Tuesday, a self-proclaimed Big Brother insider tweeted an alleged “confirmed” list of stars who have been cast on the first season of Celebrity Big Brother U.S. Although a number of celebrities on the list have denied being part of the CBB US cast, the “insider” believes a recent tweet by Big Brother host Julie Chen validated the supposedly leaked list.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the alleged “FULL… CONFIRMED LINEUP” of celebrities entering the CBB US house according to the @JulieBBInsider post includes MTV’s Johnny Bananas, reality star Tiffany Pollard, Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame, athlete Terrell Owens, Jersey Shore’s Sammi Sweetheart, Brody Jenner, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous, Survivor alumnus Andrea Boehlke, American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman, and singer Lance Bass.

Lance, Andrea, and Sammi have each announced they are not part of the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition lineup despite the so-called “confirmed” cast leak. In addition, Brody Jenner dropped out of the lineup, according to @JulieBBInsider.

On Saturday afternoon, Julie Chen posted a tweet that included nothing more than eleven emojis and the message, “#BBCeleb… Coming Feb 7.”

@JulieBBInsider clearly felt vindicated by Julie Chen’s tweet and crafted a post presumably targeting all those who doubted her list, writing, “Told you! #CBBUS.” She then attempted to match each of Julie Chen’s emojis to the names on the “confirmed” cast list.

Coming Feb 7 — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) January 27, 2018

Despite previously emphasizing that Brody had dropped out of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, @JulieBBInsider matched him with the performing arts emoji. When questioned by a Twitter follower about Brody’s status, the insider conveniently replied that although Brody was ready to “drop out and… nearly did,” production convinced him to stay.

@JulieBBInsider so Brody is back in? — Debbie Wright (@lipsis) January 28, 2018

Hearing he was wanting to drop out and he nearly did at one moment, but producers and casting encouraged him to stay and he agreed! No reasoning given though! #CBBUS https://t.co/mKvc236Orw — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 28, 2018

The mysterious Twitter account then asserted the speaking head in silhouette emoji represents Sammi, the microphone is Lance Bass, the TV emoji is Bananas, and the piece of pie is a surprise eleventh houseguest who is “unknown but from American Pie.”

#CBBUS Julie Emojis confirmed:

???? – Brody Jenner

???? – Sammi Sweetheart

???? – Lance Bass

???? – Jonny Bananas

???? – (Eleventh houseguest unknown but from American Pie)

???? – Terell Owens

???? – Gigi Gorgeous

???? – Matt Iseman

⏰ – Tiffany Pollard

???? – Andrea Boehlke

???? – Beth Chapman — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 28, 2018

@JulieBBInsider went on to argue the basketball emoji represents Terrell Owens even though he is known his prowess in football.

As for Gigi Gorgeous, the Big Brother insider account matched her with the crown because, as noted by a Twitter comment, the YouTuber has the words “Yes, Queen!” as part of her profile. According to @JulieBBInsider, Matt is represented by the martial arts uniform emoji due to his hosting gig on ANW, Tiffany Pollard is the alarm clock because of her time on the classic VH1 show Flavor of Love which starred clock-wearing entertainer Flava Flav, the palm tree represents Andrea’s stint on Survivor, and finally, the briefcase is Beth.

I think hers is the ???? because her quote on profile is ‘Yes, Queen!’ — Kristi Donnot (@regalkdd) January 28, 2018

The Big Brother insider claims that a source informed her “which emoji is set for each celebrity.”

Trying to get my source to send me which emoji is set for each celebrity. Just a moment! #CBBUS #BBCeleb #BBCelebrity #CelebrityBigBrother — Julie – Big Brother Insider (@JulieBBInsider) January 27, 2018

What fans must consider is that Julie Chen clearly heard about the highly publicized “confirmed” cast leak and her emoji list could simply be a riff on the names already released by @JulieBBInsider.

As previously reported by the Inqusitr, both Matt and Johnny Bananas have taken to social media and teased they were part of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, which some have discounted as playful trolling.

No matter how warm it gets, gotta rock the orange vest. Love the Valley in the winter. I could see having a house here. pic.twitter.com/yAwjlqE4UP — Matt Iseman (@mattiseman) January 25, 2018

Reports indicate that an official Celebrity Big Brother cast announcement will be made on CBS during the Grammy Awards airing Sunday night. Until then, no leaks or social media posts can be taken as gospel regarding the cast.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres on February 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. The longtime host of the Big Brother franchise, Julie Chen, returns to take the helm of CBB US as well.

Please check back often for more news and spoilers about Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother U.K., and Big Brother Canada.